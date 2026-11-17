Five teenagers were sentenced for burning down the Grade II-listed Rheola House, designed by architect John Nash. The arson destroyed the historic mansion in August.

Five teenagers have been convicted and sentenced for the deliberate arson attack that destroyed the historic Rheola House in South Wales during the heatwave in August. GoPro footage recovered by South Wales Police captured the balaclava-clad gang preparing to torch the Grade II-listed mansion, which was built between 1812 and 1818 by architect John Nash, the same designer behind Buckingham Palace.

Convicted Teens Receive Young Offender Sentences

Kyle Renzoni, Yian Foster, and Evan Traynor, all aged 18, along with Ellis Harding, aged 19, pleaded guilty to arson at Swansea Crown Court and were each sentenced to three years detention in a young offenders institution. A fifth member of the gang, aged 17, received a referral order at an earlier date. The court heard that the boys were tracked down through CCTV footage, leading officers to seize the GoPro camera that documented their crime.

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Arson Attack Recorded On GoPro Camera

The recovered video shows the group inside the more than 200-year-old home, where one boy asks, 'When we gonna get this chance again boys?' before another replies, 'Go for it.' Despite one member nervously suggesting that torching the place was a bad idea, the gang lugged planks of wood onto a fire inside. The flames spread from the servants' quarters to the rest of the listed building, eventually destroying the roof and floors and leaving only the outer envelope of walls standing.

Prosecutor Describes Unspeakable Wickedness

Sian Cutter, prosecuting, told Swansea Crown Court that emergency services found the property well alight upon arrival. Despite firefighters' best efforts, the blaze caused the roof, floors, and feature staircase to collapse. Judge Geraint Walters described the actions as an unfathomable display of unspeakable wickedness, noting it was a carefully planned and deliberate arson attack on a listed building.

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Legal Defense Cites Mental Health Disorders

Defense attorneys cited various mental health challenges for the defendants. Ian Wright stated that Ellis Harding feels genuine regret and has autism spectrum disorder and Tourette syndrome. Sarah John noted that Yian Foster was born addicted to heroin after drug exposure in the womb, while Georgia Donohue mentioned undiagnosed ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder for Evan Traynor. David Singh said Kyle Renzoni was absolutely devastated by the impact on his community.

Historic Mansion Faces Uncertain Future

Rheola House is an important early 19th-century country house described by Cadw as being in the picturesque tradition. The estate spans more than 110 acres and was originally built by John Nash, who moved to Carmarthen in 1784 before designing landmarks like the Royal Pavilion in Brighton. It remains unknown if the building can be saved from the destruction caused by the August fire.