Teens arrested in rash of burglaries in Chicago, including 12 on same day

Two teen suspects have been arrested and charged in a series of burglaries across the city of Chicago in recent months

Two teen suspects have been arrested and charged in a series of burglaries across the city of Chicago, and Jenn Schanz has more details. Two teens have been arrested and charged with a host of felonies after a rash of burglaries across the city of Chicago.

It is estimated that a dozen of those burglaries took place on the same day, and now two suspects are facing charges. According to Chicago police, a 17-year-old has been charged with 17 felony counts of burglary and one felony count of attempted burglary in connection to a series of burglaries dating back to earlier this year.

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Several of those burglaries occurred in Northalsted and other North Side neighborhoods in May, but the bulk of the thefts were reported on October 15, with at least 12 burglaries or attempted burglaries linked to the suspect. In addition, 19-year-old Charles Kelly has also been charged with eight counts of felony burglary, as he is accused of participating in those thefts with the juvenile suspect in the case.

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He was taken into custody by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Force on Wednesday, according to authorities. This article tagged under: