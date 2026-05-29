Teens and Police Address Recent Takeovers in Chicago

Teens on Chicago's South Side held a candid conversation about recent teen takeovers that turned violent, while police in Jefferson Park thanked the community at a support rally.

Teens on the South Side of Chicago held a candid conversation Thursday night, sharing their views on recent teen takeovers , some of which have turned violent and deadly.

Meantime, police leaders in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side thanked the community for their support at a rally to support officers. At an annual"Support the Police Prayer Rally" in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Thursday evening, Jefferson Park District Police Cmdr. Thomas Hanrahan shared officers' gratitude for the backing from the community.

"Your presence here is not only symbolic, it's meaningful. It sends a clear message to the men and women of the Chicago Police Department who serve in this district every day that they're not alone, and that their work is seen, and that their service is appreciated," Hanrahan said.

Among the various issues facing officers is grappling with teen takeovers, or teen trends, including two recent incidents which turned violent.53 people were arrested and nine weapons were seized after another teen gathering turned violent near the lakefront in Hyde Park. Police said several hundred people were involved in the takeover, many of them dancing on top of squad cars, and throwing objects at officers as police tried to clear the area.

Three teens were shot near 55th Street and Cornell Avenue after the gathering moved from 57th Street Beach across DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Hyde Park near the Museum of Science and Industry.

"Through it all, expected to remain steady, professional, and compassionate," Hanrahan said. Meanwhile, in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, a group of South Side youth held a candid conversation Thursday evening on the issue of teen takeovers.

"Honestly, I'd probably say like it's just like, something like kids, teenagers want do is like let loose," one teen said. "And there's nothing wrong with that. What's wrong is the destruction, the killing, the shooting, the disrespect, all that," one woman responded.

"Usually trends, like, a lot of people be there, usually a few that you know, or people that's going to be there, just wanting to make mess," another teen said. The event in Greater Ground Crossing neighborhood was hosted by the nonprofits Season to Soar and KCC Academy of Chicago.

"There have not been many conversations where the youth voices are centered," said Season to Soar executive director Kymbria Young. Young led the conversation where young people said participation in teen trends is prompted by a desire to socialize, a lack of things to do, and economic pressures leading youth to seek affordable activities.

"My message to everyone is really to just be open minded, and be open to hearing the youth out, and hearing their point of view and their side and trying to work together for solutions," Young said. Meantime in west suburban Naperville, police said they are aware of a potential teen trend event in that city on Monday. The department said they'll be increasing police presence in the downtown area. Police searching for suspect after 3 teens shot in Hyde Park





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