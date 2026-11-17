Five youths face detention after burning down Grade II-listed Rheola House, a historic mansion designed by John Nash. GoPro footage captured the crime in South Wales, leading to convictions at Swansea Crown Court.

Five teenagers have been convicted of arson after a devastating fire destroyed the historic Rheola House, a Grade II-listed mansion in South Wales that was originally designed by the same architect responsible for designing Buckingham Palace. The arson attack, which took place in August, left the more than 200-year-old building nearly totally destroyed, reducing the structure to its outer walls while the roof and floors collapsed. The case centers on a group of youths who were recorded on GoPro footage as they prepared for and executed the deliberate burning of the property.

Footage Reveals Arson Plot at Mansion

Recovered GoPro footage shows the gang of five balaclava-clad boys preparing to torch the site, which had been slated for conversion into a luxury retreat featuring a bar, restaurant, swimming pool, and spa. One member of the group, wearing a camouflage mask, is heard saying as he opens a bottle of lighter fluid, remembering a previous discussion about torching a location. He asks his accomplices when they would get another chance, to which one responds by encouraging the action. Another declares he will torch the place by himself, requesting the lighter before the group proceeds inside the historic building.

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Convictions and Sentencing at Court

Kyle Renzoni, Yian Foster, and Evan Traynor, all aged 18, along with Ellis Harding, aged 19, were convicted of arson at Swansea Crown Court after pleading guilty to the offence. A fifth boy, aged 17, was given a referral order at an earlier date. Judge Geraint Walters described their actions as an unfathomable display of unspeakable wickedness, noting that the teenagers carried out a carefully planned and deliberate arson attack on the listed building. Each of the four convicted youths was sentenced to three years detention in a young offenders institution.

Heritage Impact and Architectural Significance

Rheola House was built between 1812 and 1818, and the estate spans more than 110 acres. The building has been described by heritage body Cadw as an important early 19th-century country house in the picturesque tradition. The architect, John Nash, spent considerable time in Wales, moving to Carmarthen in 1784 to undertake local projects before finding fame in London. His other notable works include the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, The Rotunda at Carlton House, The Haymarket Theatre, Park Crescent, and Regent's Street.

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Development Plans and Future of the Site

The Brook Group had planned for Rheola House to include 295 lodges, restaurants, a sports complex, and commercial zones, with the redevelopment of the mansion into a boutique hotel. The fire has left the future of the property uncertain, with prosecutors stating it is not known at this stage if the building can be saved. Emergency services found the property well alight upon arrival, and despite the best efforts of firefighters, the blaze spread to the entire property, causing the feature staircase to collapse.

Defendants' Circumstances and Police Investigation

David Singh, representing Renzoni, said his client was absolutely devastated at the impact of his actions on the community and his family. Ian Wright, for Harding, stated the defendant feels genuine regret, shame, and remorse for his actions, noting he has ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, oppositional defiance disorder, and Tourette syndrome. Sarah John, for Foster, said her client had been exposed to drugs in the womb and was born addicted to heroin, while Georgia Donohue, for Traynor, said he has undiagnosed ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder. South Wales Police tracked down the gang using CCTV footage and seized the GoPro camera, which provided crucial evidence of the crime.