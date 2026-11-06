Teenagers Arrested After Motorcyclist Dies in Great Orme Crash

North Wales Police arrested three teenagers following a fatal motorcycle accident on Great Orme where the rider plunged into the sea. Police trace a black Ford Fiesta and seek witness footage from Marine Drive.

Three teenagers are in custody after a motorcyclist died following a tragic incident on the Great Orme in Llandudno. North Wales Police confirmed that the three youths, aged between 17 and 18, were arrested and interviewed in connection with the fatal crash. The suspects have since been released while investigations remain ongoing.

Fatal Crash Details and Rescue

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30pm on October 29 when the motorcyclist lost control and left the roadway. The rider plunged hundreds of feet into the sea below the cliffs. A major rescue operation was immediately launched to retrieve the victim from the water. Emergency responders recovered the biker from the sea but pronounced him dead at the scene.

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Police Investigation Progress

Detective Inspector Tim Evans from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit stated that officers have traced a black vehicle, believed to possibly be a Ford Fiesta. Despite identifying the vehicle, police emphasized that the investigation is not complete. They continue to appeal for public assistance to establish the full circumstances leading to the collision.

Witness Appeal for Footage

North Wales Police is specifically requesting that residents and visitors review dashcam footage. They are asking anyone who drove along Marine Drive from the Toll House around the headland to check their recordings. The relevant timeframe for this appeal is between October 26 and October 29.

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Community Response and Next Steps

Detective Inspector Tim Evans urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the collision on social media. He noted that such speculation can be particularly distressing for the family of the deceased. The police believe local community members may have direct information that could provide answers regarding what led to the tragic death of the young man.

How to Provide Information

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly. Individuals can reach the team via webchat on the North Wales Police website. Alternatively, members of the public can call 101 and quote reference number 26000888717 to provide details relevant to the ongoing inquiry.