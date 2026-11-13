Rescued Teenager William Eats McDonald's After Six-Day Survival in Victorian Bush

Seventeen-year-old William survived a six-day ordeal in the Victorian bush near Walhalla East by rationing chicken crisps and drinking from a creek before his rescue by police helicopter.

Seventeen-year-old William from the Latrobe Valley is recovering in a hospital after surviving six days lost in the rugged Victorian bush near Walhalla East. The teenager was found alive on Thursday morning by a Victoria Police Air Wing helicopter, ending a frantic search operation that had gripped the region. His mother, Elizabeth Barkley, described the moment she spotted him waving from the aircraft as a miracle, noting that her prayers were answered.

William had gone missing on Friday, October 6, after wandering from his campsite near Stoney Creek Road. He was wearing only shorts and work boots, having left his mobile phone behind. Authorities expressed immediate grave concern for his safety due to his young age, limited clothing, and the treacherous terrain of steep embankments and riverbeds in the area.

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During his ordeal, William fell down a steep embankment into a riverbed where he remained for several days. He survived by strictly rationing a single family-sized packet of Smith's Chicken Chips over the first two days. He sustained himself by drinking water from a nearby creek, a strategy that allowed him to maintain some energy while waiting for rescue efforts to reach his isolated location.

The weather conditions during the search were severe and variable, adding significant physical challenges to his survival. The Bureau of Meteorology reported that temperatures in the Walhalla East area dropped as low as 3C during the nights. William described the environment as incredibly difficult, noting that the nights were freezing and rainy, while the days brought hot sun that resulted in severe sunburn.

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Footage released by authorities showed William lying on a flat rock near a creek, shirtless and visibly sunburnt. He was initially exhausted and unresponsive when the helicopter arrived. Wearing his boots and covered by a blanket, he lay on his side until he realized he had been found, at which point he waved at the aircraft and fist-pumped the air in joy.

Flight officers winched William to safety and flew him to the command post at Cowwarr. Upon arrival, he was reunited with his mother, who had traveled to the area. William's first words to the rescuers were a heartfelt expression of gratitude, stating that he thought he would never be found. He later described the reunion with his mother as the best moment of his life.

Following the rescue, William was admitted to the hospital for medical monitoring. His condition required close observation as his blood pressure dropped due to dehydration in the hours after being found. Doctors also monitored a condition affecting his windpipe, which remained stable but required careful attention in case it deteriorated further.

Elizabeth Barkley made a special trip to buy William his favorite McDonald's meal as a reward for his survival. She ordered a Quarter Pounder with bacon, a cheeseburger, and six Chicken McNuggets. However, the teenager was unable to eat the meal immediately as doctors continued to assess his condition and monitor his vital signs.

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William, who has level two autism and requires substantial support, had coped with the loneliness of the nights in the bush by singing along to John Denver's song Take Me Home, Country Roads. He described the childhood favorite as a source of great comfort that helped him feel okay during the isolation. His mother noted that he was in good spirits, albeit a bit grumpy because he was missing his morning coffee.

The incident highlights the dangers of bushwalking without proper preparation and the critical importance of search and rescue operations in Victoria's remote areas. William's mother joked that he would be grounded for life, making it clear she has no intention of allowing him to go on another camping trip anytime soon.