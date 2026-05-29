Teenager Throws Sofa from Westfield Balcony, Narrowly Missing Shoppers in Viral Stunt

CCTV footage shows a 16-year-old hurling a 15kg sofa from a 50ft balcony at Westfield Stratford, almost hitting shoppers below. The incident was filmed and posted online, leading to arrests. Both teens admitted charges; one received a referral order and fine, the other a detention order.

Newly released closed circuit television footage captures a harrowing incident at Westfield shopping centre in Stratford where a teenage boy hurled a 15 kilogram sofa from a second floor balcony, endangering shoppers below.

The incident occurred on March 1, 2025, at approximately 10:30 pm. The sofa, weighing 15 kg and falling from an estimated height of 50 feet, narrowly missed several members of the public who were walking on the busy ground floor. Three individuals are seen in the footage jumping forward just moments before impact, with the large blue upholstered item ricocheting on the ground mere metres away from them.

The 16-year-old perpetrator, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was filmed by his 15-year-old friend as he launched the furniture. The video later went viral online with a caption reading "no way bro almost killed someone," prompting swift police action and arrests of both teenagers shortly thereafter. The younger accomplice, aged 15, confessed to criminal damage regarding the £500 sofa chair and to recklessly causing a public nuisance.

He was sentenced in Stratford Youth Court on May 20, 2025, receiving a 12-month referral order, a three-month doorstep curfew, and a £426 fine. His defense lawyer, Nimra Ashraf, argued that he was "peer pressured" into filming the incident by more dominant peers and that he had since expressed remorse and demonstrated an improved understanding of risk. Psychiatric reports indicated a low level of maturity, emotional dysregulation, and susceptibility to peer pressure, though also noted some progress in his development.

A Youth Justice Service counselor described his initial attitude as "blasé," but acknowledged that he understood the potential for serious harm. During sentencing, Judge Buttar emphasized the gravity of the act, noting that Westfield Stratford is one of London's busiest locations, with families and children present even at that late hour. The judge warned the teenager to comply fully with the order or face immediate recall to court.

The older offender, the 16-year-old who physically threw the sofa, admitted to the same charges of recklessly causing a public nuisance and criminal damage. He was sentenced later, on September 24, 2025, receiving an eight-month Detention and Training Order. The court heard that this teenager had a prior history of antisocial behavior, having already been served an antisocial notice for throwing pebbles and stones from the same balcony.

Prosecuting attorney Matthew Groves stated that the boy "never thought the sofa was going to hit anyone" and that he regularly engaged in dangerous pranks, including throwing objects off bridges and trains, which he considered funny at the time. The judge barred the 16-year-old from entering Westfield shopping centre. Both cases highlight concerns about youth delinquency, the influence of social media in glorifying dangerous stunts, and the need for effective rehabilitation measures.

The released CCTV serves as a stark reminder of how quickly a reckless act can turn fatal in a crowded public space





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Westfield Shopping Centre Teenage Crime Reckless Endangerment Viral Video Youth Sentencing CCTV Footage Public Nuisance Criminal Damage Antisocial Behavior Stratford

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dennis Quaid throws support behind Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor with blunt messageActor Dennis Quaid voices support for Spencer Pratt's LA mayoral campaign, joining a growing list of celebrities backing the former reality star.

Read more »

Huawei's ‘Chip Queen’ Throws Down the GauntletThe Chinese company is adapting to the demise of Moore’s Law, which guides chip production. It could complicate US chip dominance.

Read more »

Vikings OTA Recap: Both QBs Play Well, Kyler Murray Wows With Deep BallBoth Murray and J.J. McCarthy turned heads with some big-time throws on Wednesday.

Read more »

Teenager Throws 15kg Sofa From Westfield Balcony, Narrowly Missing Shoppers in Shocking PrankA 16-year-old was sentenced to detention after hurling a 15kg sofa from a 50ft balcony at Westfield Stratford, nearly striking shoppers below. The incident, filmed by a friend and posted online, led to arrests and highlighted the severe consequences of reckless pranks in busy public areas.

Read more »