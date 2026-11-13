Teenager Survives Six Days in Victorian Bush Rationing Chips

William, 17, survived six days lost near Walhalla East by rationing chicken crisps and drinking creek water. Police rescue him after search ends at Cowwarr.

Seventeen-year-old William survived six days stranded in the rugged Victorian bush by strictly rationing a single family-sized packet of chicken-flavored crisps and drinking water from a nearby creek. The teenager was discovered alive by a Victoria Police Air Wing helicopter on Thursday morning following an extensive multi-day search operation across the treacherous terrain near Walhalla East. This remote area is located approximately 180 kilometers east of Melbourne, characterized by steep embankments and dense vegetation that made visibility and navigation extremely difficult for both the survivor and the rescue teams. His rescue marks the successful conclusion of a high-stakes operation that involved air support, ground crews, and community volunteers coordinating their efforts to locate the missing boy. Upon his recovery, William was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, where he was finally able to speak publicly about his harrowing experience and the survival tactics he employed to stay alive during the week-long ordeal.

Survival Tactics Rationing Food and Water Sources

William revealed that his primary source of sustenance was a packet of Smith's Chicken Chips, which he carefully divided over the first two days of his disappearance. He explained to Channel Seven's Sunrise program that he ate small amounts intermittently while waiting for rescuers, combining the limited food intake with natural water sources found in the environment. The boy described sitting quietly and drinking water directly from a creek that ran through the riverbed where he had fallen after descending a steep embankment. This strategic rationing allowed him to conserve energy and maintain a basic level of hydration, which proved critical for his survival in the harsh bushland conditions. His mother, Elizabeth Barkley, noted that the teenager was wearing only shorts and work boots, lacking any protective gear or proper clothing for the extreme weather fluctuations he would face in the coming days.

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Extreme Weather and Physical Conditions

The Bureau of Meteorology reported that temperatures in the Walhalla East area dropped as low as 3 degrees Celsius during the six days William was missing. The teenager described experiencing freezing nights, intermittent rain, and hot days with sun exposure that led to severe sunburn, as seen in footage released by authorities on Friday night. Footage showed William shirtless and lying on a flat rock near a creek, his skin visibly reddened from sun exposure and his body covered only by a blanket to retain heat. He recounted how the cold nights were particularly challenging, making it difficult to stay warm and maintain morale. The combination of low temperatures and wet conditions likely contributed to the physical strain he endured, yet he managed to keep his spirits up by engaging in psychological coping mechanisms. Singing John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads helped provide comfort during the lonely and frightening nights in the wilderness, serving as a mental anchor to keep his anxiety at bay.

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Rescue Operation and Initial Reaction

The breakthrough in the search occurred when Victoria Police Air Wing officers spotted a tackle box in the bushland, located about 2 kilometers east of Stoney Creek. Flight officers immediately winched down to retrieve William, who was initially unresponsive and appeared exhausted, not realizing what was happening at first. Once he became aware of the rescue helicopter hovering above him, he waved and fist-pumped the air in joy, signaling his survival to the crew. His first words to the rescuers were an expression of gratitude, stating that he thanked God they had found him and believing that rescue might never happen. The crew then flew him back to the command post at Cowwarr, where he was emotionally reunited with his mother Elizabeth Barkley. The reunion was captured on camera, showing the profound relief and joy shared between the mother and son after a week of uncertainty and fear for his safety.

Post-Rescue Care and Family Response

After being rescued, William was taken to a hospital where doctors continued to monitor his condition, delaying his access to his favorite McDonald's meal. His mother had made a special trip to purchase his preferred order, consisting of a Quarter Pounder with bacon, a cheeseburger, and six Chicken McNuggets. However, medical protocols required him to wait until his condition was stable before allowing him to eat solid food. Elizabeth Barkley described her son as being in good spirits, albeit grumpy about missing his morning coffee, highlighting his return to normal teenage concerns amidst the post-rescue chaos. William has level two autism and requires substantial support, factors that his mother emphasized to help understand his vulnerability during the incident. She joked that he was now grounded for life, making it clear that she had no intention of allowing him to go on another camping trip without strict supervision anytime soon. The incident has drawn widespread attention to the dangers of bushwalking and the importance of proper preparation and communication when venturing into remote areas.