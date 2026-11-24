A 14-year-old defendant faces two counts of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two children at Kingsbury High School in north-west London while filming the attack.

A teenage boy stands trial at the Old Bailey in London, accused of stabbing two fellow students at Kingsbury High School in north-west London on February 10 this year. The 14-year-old defendant, who was 13 at the time of the incident, faces two counts of attempted murder after allegedly targeting specific pupils while recording the event.

Attack Mechanism and School Access

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC detailed how the suspect gained entry to an active classroom by spraying insect repellent into the face of a pupil who opened the door. This act of aggression allowed the defendant to bypass standard security and enter the room where a class was in progress at Kingsbury High School.

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Once inside, the suspect moved through the corridor and up the stairs before knocking repeatedly on the classroom door. When a child responded, the defendant used the insect spray to incapacitate the door-holder, ensuring unimpeded access to the students and staff inside the room.

Alleged Violent Actions and Recordings

Alison Morgan KC stated that the defendant singled out a specific boy he knew, demanding to know his location before attacking. The prosecutor alleges the suspect stood behind the victim and stabbed him repeatedly in the head, neck, and shoulder area while shouting phrases including You wanna die fam.

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The suspect allegedly shouted Allahu Akbar, which translates to God is the Greatest, during the assault. He then filmed the chaos using a mobile phone fixed to his blazer pocket, a detail prosecutors argue indicates an intent to disseminate footage of a terrorist act.

Extremist Links and Prior Incidents

Court documents reveal the defendant had been excluded from Kingsbury High School recently following an unprovoked incident where he shouted Afghanistan forever. Investigators found he had accessed extremist video clips on TikTok in the days leading up to the stabbing, suggesting premeditation.

The prosecution presented evidence that the defendant had spent time in Afghanistan and claimed to know members of the Taliban. He allegedly told staff that the group was unfairly portrayed in the West and described his family members living in the region.

Court Proceedings and Victim Status

Both victims were rushed to the hospital but survived their injuries. The defendant, now 14, denies the charges of attempted murder. The Old Bailey trial continues as legal teams review the evidence regarding the suspect's ideological motivations and actions.

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Due to the ages of those involved, strict anonymity orders prevent the identification of the defendant, the two stabbing victims, or any witnesses. The case highlights the intersection of school safety protocols and counter-terrorism investigations in the UK.