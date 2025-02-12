Teenager Sentenced to Four Years for Over 375 Hoax Calls

An 18-year-old from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Alan W. Filion, received a four-year prison sentence for making over 375 hoax calls that included threats of bombings, mass shootings, and violence. His calls targeted various institutions and individuals across the United States, diverting law enforcement resources and causing widespread fear.

An 18-year-old from Lancaster, Pennsylvania named Alan W. Filion was sentenced to four years in prison for making over 375 hoax calls that included threats of bombings, mass shootings , and violence against everyone he encountered. These calls targeted a wide range of institutions and individuals across the United States, including high schools, colleges and universities, places of worship, government officials, and ordinary citizens.

Prosecutors revealed that Filion operated as both a recreational swatter and a paid service provider, offering his disruptive services through social media platforms. In a chilling January 2023 social media post, he boasted about his ability to cause police to forcibly remove victims and their families from their homes, cuff them, and conduct extensive searches for nonexistent threats. Filion's actions frequently resulted in massive law enforcement responses, diverting valuable resources from legitimate emergencies. He was apprehended in January following Florida charges stemming from a threat directed at a religious organization in Sanford, Florida. In that instance, Filion threatened a mass shooting at the organization's location, falsely claiming to possess an illegally modified AR-15 rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, pipe bombs, and Molotov cocktails. Beyond this specific incident, Filion pleaded guilty to three additional federal charges related to his hoax calls. One involved a bomb threat directed at a public high school in western Washington state in October 2022. Another involved a threat to a historically Black college in northern Florida, where he claimed to have hidden bombs within the campus housing in May 2023. The final charge stemmed from a July 2023 call to a police department in western Texas, where he impersonated a senior federal law enforcement officer who had killed his mother, providing the officer's home address and threatening any responding police. This extensive investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Secret Service, with crucial support from law enforcement agencies across the country, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The case was ultimately prosecuted in the Middle District of Florida





