Teenager's Sentence for Killing 86-Year-Old Woman on E-Bike to be Reviewed

The sentence of a teenager who knocked down and killed a great-grandmother on a zebra crossing while riding an e-bike is to be reviewed. Billy Stokoe, 19, was jailed for six years and nine months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving. The pensioner was fit and active and was walking her daughter's dog as she looked to complete her daily 10,000 steps as part of a strict exercise regimen. After colliding with Ms Stephenson, callous Stokoe retrieved the Sur Ron electric motorbike and sped off, hiding the vehicle in a friend's home. Stokoe, of Sunderland, was told by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court last month that he will serve half of his sentence in custody - a total of three years and four months. However a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed it is now appealing the length of the sentence under the unduly lenient scheme.

The sentence of a teenager who knocked down and killed a great-grandmother on a zebra crossing while riding an e-bike is to be reviewed. Billy Stokoe , 19, was jailed for six years and nine months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving .

In May last year, he ploughed into 86-year-old Gloria Stephenson while high on cannabis and holding his mobile phone in one hand as she crossed the road in Sunderland. The pensioner was fit and active and was walking her daughter's dog as she looked to complete her daily 10,000 steps as part of a strict exercise regimen. After colliding with Ms Stephenson, callous Stokoe retrieved the Sur Ron electric motorbike and sped off, hiding the vehicle in a friend's home.

He was driven to the police station by his mother later that day. Stokoe, of Sunderland, was told by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court last month that he will serve half of his sentence in custody - a total of three years and four months.

However a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed it is now appealing the length of the sentence under the unduly lenient scheme. A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said: 'We have received multiple requests for Billy Stokoe's sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

'The law officers have 28 days from sentencing to carefully consider the case and make a decision. ' Gloria Stephenson, 86, was killed by teenager Billy Stokoe while walking over a zebra crossing in Sunderland in May 2025 Stokoe, now 19, wept as he was informed Ms Stephenson had died.

He fled the scene of the incident but handed himself in to police later that day After Stokoe's sentencing, Ms Stephenson's family said they were devastated by the length of the jail term. One of her four daughters, Julie Francis, appeared on BBC Breakfast on Monday and said when Stokoe is released from prison, the terms of his licence will be to 'keep out of trouble.

' She added: 'But that's how we live our lives, isn't it? 'That's how normal people behave. We obey the law, (so) I don't think that's part of his punishment at all.

' Ms Francis said people around the country were aware of the scourge of youths riding e-bikes illegally, and that there were laws to prohibit that. She added: 'The law does say it's illegal, the law is there, it's just it's not being enforced.

'And then the judge had an opportunity to send a really strong message, and in our view he failed to do that. ' Paying tribute to her mother, she said: 'She was an extraordinary woman, she didn't look her age, she didn't act her age. Stokoe will serve three years and four months in custody. Ms Stephenson's family hit out at the length of the sentence He was captured on the Sur Ron electric motorcycle on dascham footage.

He had been smoking cannabis in the run-up to the incident Read More Moment teen e-bike rider high on cannabis knocked down and killed 86-year-old grandmother 'She was a very clever woman, she loved to read, to garden. She was very fit, healthy, really strong, an independent role model.

'You know, she was a really positive member of society. 'And now she's just gone. Everyone is devastated.

' While on bail for causing Ms Stephenson's death, Stokoe applied to change his conditions so he could watch Sunderland play at Wembley, tried to go on holiday and had been looking for Halloween party tickets on social media. Sentencing him, Judge Robert Adams said he was facing a maximum of 18 years, but reduced the sentence because he had shown remorse and handed himself in to the police an hour and a quarter after the crash.

The sentence was further reduced by a quarter for his guilty pleas. Judge Adams said: 'The defendant did not set out to cause harm to anybody but his criminal actions in riding as he did caused Mrs Stephenson's death. It is clear her family are suffering terribly and are very angry.

'The defendant will have to live with what he has done for the rest of his life. Inevitably some will feel that the sentence I pass today will be too short, but he is not being sentenced for murder or manslaughter, he did not set out to harm anyone. '





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Billy Stokoe Gloria Stephenson E-Bike Death By Dangerous Driving Sentence Review Unduly Lenient Scheme

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