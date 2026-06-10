Teenager recruited by Iran-linked gang to assassinate in UK, court hears

A Norwegian teenager was arrested in England with firearms after being recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish-based gang used by Iran, to kill a target for money. The gang recruits children as young as 13 on social media for crimes.

A teenager from Norway was arrested in England after being recruited by an Iran-linked criminal network to assassinate a target in the United Kingdom, a court has heard.

Johannes Natland, now 19 years old, traveled from Stavanger in southwestern Norway to Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on March 17 last year with the intention of killing someone for money. However, his plan was thwarted when police arrested him in a hotel room two days later, finding a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, 12 rounds of live ammunition, and about £2,000 in cash. Natland has pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition but denies conspiracy to murder.

The trial at the Old Bailey continues. The Foxtrot Network, the organization that allegedly hired Natland, is based in Sweden but has international reach and is used by the Iranian regime, according to police. Pierre Sandin, a Swedish police officer and expert on the Foxtrot Network, testified that the gang recruits children as young as 13 via social media platforms like Telegram, Signal, Instagram, and Snapchat.

The group advertises criminal assignments such as arson, murder, and bombings in online chat groups, offering payments that vary based on the crime and location. Jobs abroad command higher pay than domestic ones. The largest recruitment group, called Samurai Kids, had up to 11,000 members before being shut down by Telegram.

The hierarchy includes instigators who order and finance the crimes, recruiters (often aged 15-18) who post ads and handle replies, and enforcers as young as 13 who carry out the acts. Targets are often unknown to the enforcer until the last moment. Natland was a talented student and footballer who struggled with drug abuse in recent years.

He was recruited by an online user known as Unknown Hustler, allegedly on behalf of a shadowy figure named Agent 47 and a Norwegian contact called Generalen. Natland expected to be paid over £20,000 for the job, but he neither knew nor cared who the target was, the prosecution alleges. The court also heard that Natland messaged his girlfriend saying it would be cool to finally kill someone.

The case highlights the growing trend of crime as a service, where gangs exploit vulnerable youths from state care homes or those not functioning in society. The trial is ongoing





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Iran-Backed Gang Recruitment Of Minors Teenage Hitman Foxtrot Network UK Court Case

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