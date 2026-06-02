Teenager Loses Leg in Shark Attack Day After Boy Mauled at Nearby Brazilian Beach

A 19-year-old Brazilian girl lost her leg in a shark attack at Boa Viagem beach, just one day after an 11-year-old boy suffered the same fate at a neighboring beach. Both victims were rushed to the same hospital in Recife, where they remain in serious condition. The attacks underscore the persistent shark threat in Pernambuco state, where warning signs are posted but swimming is not banned.

A Brazil ian teenager lost her leg in a shark attack at Boa Viagem beach, just one day after an 11-year-old boy was mauled by a shark at a nearby beach.

The incidents highlight the recurring danger of shark encounters in the state of Pernambuco. Marcela Vitoria de Lima Santos, 19, was swimming in Boa Viagem on Monday when a shark bit her. Video footage shows her being pulled from the ocean by lifeguards and beachgoers. She was seen on the sand with a severe injury that resulted in the loss of her leg.

An off-duty doctor rushed to her aid, applying a tourniquet to stem the bleeding while awaiting paramedics. She was transported to a hospital in Recife, where she underwent emergency surgery. Hospital director Petrus de Andrade Lima reported she was in profound hemorrhagic shock and would likely need more blood. He also noted the risk of infection from the animal bite.

Her cousin, a lifeguard on duty, described rescuing her from the water as she was drifting and losing strength. This attack came barely 24 hours after Joao Lucas Castor Nemezio Sales, 11, lost his left leg after a bull shark attacked him at Piedade Beach. Video captured the panic as beachgoers dragged the child onto the sand. The boy, who is in serious but stable condition, lost all the blood in his body, according to the same hospital director.

His school has urged blood donations for his treatment. Both victims are from Recife suburbs. Despite warning signs about shark dangers on the beaches, bathing is not prohibited. The shark responsible for the boy's attack was identified as a bull shark, while a tiger shark is believed to have bitten the teenage girl.

The attacks bring the total to four shark incidents in Pernambuco this year. Over the past 34 years, the state has recorded 84 shark attacks, resulting in 27 fatalities. Some tourists have noted the shark risk on online travel forums, describing Piedade Beach as dangerous for swimming but still worth visiting for other activities





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