What began as a reported drive-by shooting in Canal Winchester, Ohio, turned out to be a self-inflicted injury, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigators said.On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at about 1 p.m., Fairfield

What began as a reported drive-by shooting in Canal Winchester, turned out to be a self-inflicted injury according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 9000 block of Busey Road in Canal Winchester.

Authorities found a 15-year-old juvenile who had been shot in the leg. The juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment and is expected to be released Thursday evening. The Cincinnati Zoo said that despite repeated efforts by veterinary staff and her keeper team to save her, she passed away. The spirit of giving is alive and well in Central Ohio!

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KEMBA is supporting the Toys for Tots drive with a generous $35,000 check presentation, helping spread hWhat began as a reported drive-by shooting in Canal Winchester, Ohio, turned out to be a self-inflicted injury, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at about 1 p.m., FairfieldProbe ongoing after a 2 a.m. attack at Chillicothe Correctional Institution hospitalized a female officer. Officials say an inmate used a homemade weapon, was moved to Lucasville, and charges are pending.

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Man who stabbed 21-year-old OSU-area victim 12 times avoids prison: Joseph Gerich gets 5 years probation after pleading to involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors sought max time; family called for accountability.