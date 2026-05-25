Teenager Found Wandering After 6 Years 'In the Wild', Sheds Light On Bizarre Abduction and Life on the Run

A teenage boy, 20, was found after 6 years in the wild, revealing new details about his abduction and life with his mother and grandfather, who were found to have kept him without publicising their crime for long time the family could bring closure to.

Teenager Alex Batty had been missing for six agonising years when he was found wandering along a dark road in a remote corner of the French Pyrenees .

That moment in December 2023 should have marked the final chapter in an extraordinary story, which began when his conspiracy theorist mother and grandfather snatched him as an 11-year-old from the care of his loving grandmother, who was his legal guardian. Instead, it triggered an avalanche of questions which, to this day, have been left without satisfactory answers. How did Melanie and David Batty manage to keep Alex for so long despite widely publicised Interpol appeals for his return?

How did the teen finally escape his mother and grandfather? Most pressing of all, where on earth are the fugitive pair now? While the trailer for a new BBC documentary out this week promises that Alex reveals all about his abduction and life on the run, The Daily Mail has discovered that there is more to it than meets the eye.

This week we spoke to those who helped the trio as they flitted between alternative off-grid communities in France and Spain, as well as to a relative back in the UK who told us that she was disgusted that some of the individuals who crossed paths with Melanie and David didn''





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Alex Batty French Pyrenees Abduction Conspiracy Theorist Mother Father Illegal Beliefs Off-Grid Life

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