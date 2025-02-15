Teenager Fatally Stabbed in Queens

A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Queens on Wednesday afternoon. Police are searching for 10 minors believed to be involved.

The New York Police Department ( NYPD ) is actively investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Queens on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 38th Street within the 108th Precinct. Upon arrival, police discovered a 14-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. The victim was immediately transported to Cornell Hospital, where he was initially reported in critical condition.

Sadly, the NYPD later confirmed that the teenager succumbed to his injuries.The NYPD has yet to release the victim's name or provide any details regarding a possible motive for the attack. It remains unclear whether the stabbing was gang-related or if the victim had any prior connection with his assailants. Police are currently pursuing leads and have identified 10 minors believed to be involved in the incident.The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about this case to come forward. The NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline can be reached at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) for English speakers, or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips. All calls to Crime Stoppers are strictly confidential





