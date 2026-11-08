Teenager Drowned in Bali Sea During Family Holiday

Mitchell Ogbourne, 19, died after drowning in Bali waters. His parents attempted rescue at Nusa Dua beach. Inquest in Salisbury details the tragedy and family tribute.

Mitchell Ogbourne, a 19-year-old British teenager, died after drowning in the sea in Bali during a family holiday with his parents, an inquest has heard. The tragedy occurred on October 13 when the Swindon resident went swimming at the Nusa Dua beach. His parents, Lisa and Paul Ogbourne, desperately tried to save him after hearing him cry for help in the water.

Rescue Attempt and Medical Details

Mitchell Ogbourne and his parents had traveled to the luxury resort on the tropical Indonesian island for what they initially viewed as a dream family vacation. The family from Swindon in Wiltshire decided to visit the beach at Nusa Dua in the afternoon. The teenager chose to swim in the sea because the water appeared calm and shallow at the time. However, complications arose as he swam further out into the deeper water.

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Hearing their son shouting for help, his parents swam out to reach him. They managed to drag Mitchell back to the beach and immediately began administering CPR. Despite their efforts, Mr. Ogbourne was rushed to a hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead. The official cause of death was later confirmed as water submersion following a post-mortem examination.

Football Club Pays Tribute

Mitchell Ogbourne was a known member of the Stratton Juniors Football Club in Swindon, a local team that has publicly mourned his loss. In a social media post, the club highlighted that both Mitchell and his father, Paul, had been part of the Stratton Juniors family for many years. The statement emphasized the deep friendships and memories the duo built with teammates, extending far beyond the football pitch.

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The club noted that Mitchell leaves behind many friends and former teammates who remain active within the club, including in their senior section. They expressed that there are simply no words to describe the sadness felt by the community. Losing someone so young, with so much life ahead of them, is described as truly heartbreaking by the organization.

The Stratton Juniors Football Club also described Mitchell as a wonderful young man who was loved, liked, and valued by so many people. His loss is expected to be felt deeply throughout the football family and the wider Swindon community. The tribute underscores the significant impact he had on those around him before his untimely death.

Legal Proceedings and Repatriation

After the incident, Mr. Ogbourne's body was repatriated to the United Kingdom for further procedures. A post-mortem examination confirmed that he died of water submersion. The inquest into his death took place in Salisbury, Wiltshire, where the details of the drowning were presented to the coroner. The proceedings provided a formal record of the events that led to his death in Bali.

The inquest in Salisbury was adjourned to a later date to allow for any necessary further investigations or administrative processes. The family remains in Wiltshire as they deal with the aftermath of the tragedy. The case highlights the risks associated with swimming in ocean environments, even when conditions appear safe.