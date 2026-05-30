Teenager Charged with Murder of 15-Year-Old in Hackney House Party Stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Brayan David Saldarriaga, 15, who was fatally stabbed following a disorderly house party in Hackney. The suspect also faces a charge of possession of a bladed article. Brayan died at the scene despite emergency services' efforts. Police are appealing for witnesses.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Brayan David Saldarriaga following a chaotic incident at a house party in Hackney , east London.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court today facing charges of murder and possession of a bladed article. The charges come after a violent outbreak that left the local community in shock and mourning. Police were called to Towpath Walk at 7:17 pm on Monday, May 25, after reports of a large gathering, disorder, and sightings of individuals carrying machetes.

Officers arrived alongside paramedics and the air ambulance, but despite their efforts, Brayan was pronounced dead at the scene from stab wounds. The incident unfolded when a fight erupted at a house party and spilled onto the streets of the residential area. Witnesses described scenes of panic as partygoers screamed and fled toward Hackney Marshes.

One witness reported seeing a person dressed in black, brandishing what appeared to be a large machete, running toward the crowd as people scattered in fear. The chaos left residents in the normally quiet neighborhood reeling. Brayan, from Haringey, was found in nearby Poplar Close suffering from critical injuries. His family is being supported by specially trained officers as they grapple with the loss of a young life.

The arrest and charge of the 16-year-old suspect mark a significant development in the case, but detectives continue to appeal for information. They urge anyone who witnessed the altercation or has details about the events leading up to the stabbing to come forward. The police have set up a dedicated line, quoting reference CAD 6692/25MAY, and anonymous tips can be provided through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

The community remains on edge as the legal process begins, highlighting the broader issue of youth violence in London. This tragic event underscores the urgency of addressing knife crime among teenagers and the need for preventive measures to ensure the safety of young people in public spaces





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