Teenager Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Stabbing in Reading

A 20-year-old man in Reading was stabbed in an alleyway on Saturday, and the victim died at the hospital. A teenage boy from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and Thames Valley Police are investigating the incident. Detective Inspector Nick Hind said the police do not believe there is any threat to the wider public, but warn against speculation on social media to allow the investigation to find the truth. The police have requested information about the incident from the public and have asked that anyone with concerns speak to a uniformed officer.

A 20-year-old man in Reading has died after being stabbed in an alleyway, and a teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Thames Valley Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Saturday, and have launched a murder investigation.

They say the arrest was made after a thorough investigation and that they are following several lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances around the murder. However, they add that there is no threat to the wider public and that the community is not at risk





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Murder Stabbing Reading Thames Valley Police Investigation

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