Jamari Young, 16, faces second-degree murder charges in Washington DC for killing his twin brother Jabrell Young during a physical altercation over personal belongings.

Jamari Young, a 16-year-old teenager, was arrested on Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the fatal shooting of his identical twin brother, Jabrell Young. The incident occurred inside their family residence in Northeast Washington DC on October 25, marking a tragic end to the lives of two brothers who were described as being extremely close.

The Fatal Argument and Shooting Details

Jabrell Young was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to the home around 8:40 am on the morning of the shooting. Police reports indicate that the confrontation began when the twins engaged in a verbal and physical dispute. The argument escalated into a brawl directly in front of their bedrooms, ultimately resulting in the discharge of a firearm.

Also read Ernest Scherer III Convicted of Murdering Parents in California Double Homicide

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Washington Post, the initial trigger for the violence was a disagreement over personal property. The twins' mother told investigators that she heard one of them yelling something similar to 'stop touching my stuff' before she went downstairs to find the brothers tussling. The specific items that sparked the conflict have not been publicly detailed.

Jamari Young Charges and Police Evidence

Jamari Young has been charged with second-degree murder as an adult. During his arraignment hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered him to be held without bond. The arrest affidavit notes that after the shooting, Jamari approached their mother and apologized, stating, 'I didn't mean to, it just went off. I didn't mean to, I'm sorry ma.'

Advertisement

Despite the initial account from the family suggesting an accidental discharge, police conducted a thorough search of the Northeast Washington home. Investigators located two .45-caliber shell casings and three .45-caliber cartridges inside the residence. They also seized a cellphone and an iPad during the execution of the search warrant.

Discovery of Additional Weapons and Links

During the investigation, authorities discovered a loaded 9mm pistol wrapped in a blanket. This weapon was found after police observed an individual who claimed to have been asleep during the incident leaving the house with a blanket and subsequently kicking it under a parked car on the street. The individual declined to be interviewed by law enforcement.

Law enforcement has linked the recovered 9mm pistol to a separate shooting that took place in Northwest Washington in July. This discovery adds a layer of complexity to the case, as it connects the crime scene to prior violent events in the District of Columbia.

Community Mourning and Funeral Arrangements

The community and family of Jabrell Young have begun to process the loss. On November 6, Nikia Bryant, who identified herself as Jabrell's aunt, posted a tribute on Facebook. She requested that prayer warriors lift up Jabrell's mother, Chantel, and the immediate family during this difficult time, expressing gratitude for divine strength.

Advertisement

A funeral service for Jabrell Young was held on November 4 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland-Silver Hill, Maryland. Family members have recalled the twins as being 'thick as thieves,' highlighting the profound impact of the tragedy on those who knew them. The Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.