Teenager Arrested After Train Chase for Stabbing Nine-Year-Old Schoolgirl

Police chase and arrest a 16-year-old boy on a train in Worle, North Somerset, after he allegedly stabbed a nine-year-old girl in her home. The suspect claims it was an accident, but prosecutors say he fled and showed no remorse.

A dramatic police chase at a train station in Worle, North Somerset, has been captured on video, showing the moment officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murdering a nine-year-old schoolgirl.

The teenage defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of fatally stabbing Aria Thorpe in the chest with a knife at her home in Weston-super-Mare on December 15 last year. He has denied charges of murder and manslaughter, claiming the death was accidental.

The footage, released by Avon and Somerset Police, reveals how the suspect fled to Worle railway station and boarded a Great Western Railway service, only to be pursued and apprehended by an officer who managed to stop the train as it began to pull away. The teenager, wearing red tracksuit bottoms and a light blue coat, was handcuffed and escorted off the train.

This incident has left the community in shock, as details of the tragic event continue to emerge during the trial at Bristol Crown Court. According to prosecutors, the defendant had been at Aria's home when he picked up a knife from the kitchen and went into the lounge where she was sitting on the sofa. He claimed he intended to scare her by waving the knife around, but as she stood up, she walked or ran into the blade.

The boy told the jury, "I leaned forward, acted like I was fencing.

" After the stabbing, Aria put her hand to her chest and collapsed to the floor. The defendant did not check on her or call an ambulance; instead, he ran to the kitchen, placed the knife back in the sink, and fled. Aria's body was found face down by a passerby named Ollie Sheppard, who initially thought she was playing but soon noticed blood and called 999.

Despite CPR efforts, Aria was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. on December 15. Before his escape, the defendant spoke to a group of children he knew near a rain shelter at the station. He told them he had accidentally killed someone and asked to borrow a phone, on which he searched "what happens if I killed someone?

" He also told one child that he had a blade in his hand and that Aria had run into the knife. A chilling 999 call was made by one of the youths, alerting police to the suspect's location and his plan to board a train to Highbridge. The caller described the suspect, who was 15 at the time, and confirmed the rest of the group was safe.

During his police interview, the defendant gave a prepared statement saying, "I don't know why I did it - it just happened.

" He later expressed regret, nodding and saying, "I wished I never did it. " The prosecution argued that his actions showed a lack of remorse and that the claim of accident was inconsistent with his own words. The trial continues





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Murder Stabbing Train Chase Teenager Arrested Aria Thorpe

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