Teenager arrested after telling group of children he accidentally killed 9-year-old schoolgirl

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 9-year-old schoolgirl after he told a group of children at the station that he accidentally killed someone. The defendant denies the charges of murder and manslaughter in relation to Aria's death, claiming her death was accidental.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 9-year-old schoolgirl after he told a group of children at the station that he accidentally killed someone.

The defendant was accused of fatally stabbing Aria Thorpe in the chest with a knife at her home in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, on December 15 last year. He denies the charges of murder and manslaughter in relation to Aria's death, claiming her death was accidental. Video footage released by Avon and Somerset police showed the teenager running down to the platform and boarding a Great Western Railway train.

A police officer in pursuit rushed down the platform at Worle railway station stopping the train as it began to leave. Officers then boarded the train and handcuffed the teenager, who was wearing red tracksuit bottoms and a light blue coat, before escorting him off the train.

Prosecutors said the defendant left Aria after she was stabbed and was then caught on CCTV telling a group of youths it was an 'accident' and that she had 'walked or run into the blade of the knife he had hold of.

' CCTV footage captured a 16-year-old flee to Worle railway station and board a train after fatally stabbing a 9-year-old schoolgirl. Police rushed to the station and detained the teenager who was sat on a train attempting to escape. The force also released a chilling 999 call made by one of the youths - who spoke to the teenager - which alerted officers to the alleged escape.

On the phone to the police, the teenager told call handlers: 'There's some kid, and he's saying that he's stabbed her, and that she's dead on the middle of the floor, and he's ran out.

'He said that he's going to get on a train to Highbridge. ' The caller then told the police what platform he was on and said he was 'shaken up', before describing the suspect, who was 15 at the time, and telling them the rest of the group was safe. Aria's body was found lying face down by Ollie Sheppard who told the court he thought she was 'just missing around.

' He noticed some blood and began to panic before calling 999 and carrying out CPR on the schoolgirl until the paramedics arrived. But the jury was told Aria was pronounced dead just before 7pm on 15 December last year. Prosecuting, Ray Tully KC had earlier told the jury: 'he said she impaled herself in effect on the blade of the large kitchen knife. It follows what he is saying that he accidentally killed her.

' Minutes before attempting to flee on a train the teenager, pictured, told a group of youths that he stabbed someone. Aria Thorpe was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife at her home in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, on December 15 last year. Mr Tully said the defendant had a number of interactions in and around the rain shelter before attempting to flee on a train.

In one interaction, the defendant asked to borrow a phone before telling a youth that he had to 'getaway,' the prosecution said. The teenager told one of the children on the platform that he had a blade in his hand and that Aria 'ran into the knife.

' He also carried out a search on a phone he borrowed, and typed: 'what happens if I killed someone? ', the prosecution added. 'He kept saying it was an accident,' Mr Tully added. The suspect was later interviewed by police where he gave a prepared statement.

He told police: 'I don't know why I did it - it just happened.

' He described Aria as 'falling to the floor' and said he fled to train station to 'get a train to get away. ' Read More Schoolgirl who was 'fatally stabbed' would have died 'very swiftly' from injury, pathologist says. The prosecution said that during his prepared statement or interview there was no mention of 'walking or running into the blade.

' When asked what had been going through his mind, he said: 'I dunno. ' Prosecutors said he did not check on her before fleeing but claims he was 'scared' and upset. Asked if he regretted his actions he 'nodded' and said: 'I wished I never did it.

' Giving evidence in Bristol Crown Court, the teenager said he picked up the knife in the kitchen at Aria's home and went into the lounge where she was sitting on the sofa. Aria stood up as the teenager was waving around the knife and then 'decided that I was going to try to make her flinch and scare her, to get a reaction,' he told the jury.

'Then at some point I decided that I was going to try to make her flinch and scare her, to get a reaction. I leaned forward, acted like I was fencing.

' The teenager stabbed Aria who put her hand to her chest and collapsed to the floor. 'I thought she had died,' he told the court. 'I got scared, I panicked. ' The teenager was later interviewed by police and gave a prepared statement, in which he said: 'I don't know why I did it - it just happened.

' He described Aria as 'falling to the floor' and said he fled to train station to 'get a train to get away. ' The prosecution said that during his prepared statement or interview there was no mention of 'walking or running into the blade. ' When asked what had been going through his mind, he said: 'I dunno. ' Prosecutors said he did not check on her before fleeing but claims he was 'scared' and upset.

Asked if he regretted his actions he 'nodded' and said: 'I wished I never did it.

' Giving evidence in Bristol Crown Court, the teenager said he picked up the knife in the kitchen at Aria's home and went into the lounge where she was sitting on the sofa. Aria stood up as the teenager was waving around the knife and then 'decided that I was going to try to make her flinch and scare her, to get a reaction,' he told the jury.

'Then at some point I decided that I was going to try to make her flinch and scare her, to get a reaction. I leaned forward, acted like I was fencing.

' The teenager stabbed Aria who put her hand to her chest and collapsed to the floor. 'I thought she had died,' he told the court. 'I got scared, I panicked.





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Murder Manslaughter Teenager Schoolgirl Stabbing Accidental Death

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