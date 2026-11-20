Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma is getting a “pan-and-scan” VHS release

Sign up for The A.V. If you, like this news writer, are old enough to have worked at a video store before the internet all but swallowed the brick-and-mortar video rental experience whole, you’ll recall how good it felt when DVD helped make the widescreen format more ubiquitous than ever.

You’ll recall the conflicting emotions/impotent rage you felt when a customer complained that these discs only showed “half the picture” on their TV sets and asked, “Don’t you have any of those tapes that fill up the screen? ” Yet none of us can deny that the pan-and-scan, or “full-screen,” VHS and DVD format was indeed an integral part of the peak home video era.

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Sitting through a movie likemeant watching as the frame of the already dimly lit slasher movie smeared left and right to see what’s doing on the parts of the image our boxy 4:3 sets couldn’t see—at least, not without the magic of widescreen, but good luck explaining that to your customer. Much has transpired since the fall of the video store.

Yet nostalgia for it and the VHS tapes it held—coupled with resentment at the ever-growing number of films receiving digital-only streaming releases—has sparked renewed interest in VHS and, apparently, pan-and-scan as an “aesthetic. ” Director Jane Schoenbrun, whosehas been praised for its fidelity to the grit and grain of low-budget horror movies, is joining a small but growing club of filmmakers releasing their films on VHS—and MUBI’s VHS release of, with VHS screenings at Beyond Fest, video stores in Los Angeles, Boston, and Portland , and a coffee shop in Chicago.

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For Schoenbrun,landing on VHS is a dream come true.

“I make movies I wish existed when I was a kid,” they said inis my best attempt at the ‘sleepover classic,’ an insane yet cozy midnight odyssey that beckons to unsuspecting viewers from the horror section at the local video store. ”