Teenage Rapists Spared Jail with £26 Fines Spark Outcry Over Lenient Sentences

News article reporting on multiple cases where teenage perpetrators of rape and serious sexual assault received only small fines and rehabilitation orders instead of custodial sentences, prompting strong criticism from victim advocacy groups and calls for a review of sentencing guidelines.

Teenage rapists are being let off with £26 fines after being convicted of attacking girls as young as 14. Rape campaigners reacted with fury yesterday as it emerged that in at least three cases teenage perpetrators have been spared jail and handed rehabilitation orders with financial penalties that are 'less than a parking ticket'.

Harriet Wistrich, head of the Centre for Women's Justice, has called for a review to establish whether lenient sentences are becoming the norm. It comes after an outcry over a case in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, last week when three teenage boys were given youth rehabilitation orders, and not jailed, following attacks on girls aged 14 and 15.

In the latest cases to emerge, teenage boys convicted of rape and serious sexual assault were given fines of £26, as well as rehabilitation orders. The three separate prosecutions took place over the past year in youth courts in the North-East. In one case, a 14-year-old boy raped a girl aged 16 or over in August 2023, and was also convicted of the sexual assault of a girl aged 15 in February 2023.

Sentenced at Teesside Magistrates' Court on December 4, 2025, he was given a youth rehabilitation order, ordered to pay court costs of £26 and placed on the sex offenders' register for 30 months. In another prosecution, a boy aged 15 was convicted of a serious sexual assault by penetration of a 14-year-old girl in April 2024.

When he was sentenced in July 2025, he was given a youth rehabilitation order, fined £26 and given a restraining order preventing him from approaching the victim. He was placed on the sex offenders' register for 42 months. In a third instance, a 17-year-old male sentenced in September 2025 for the rape of a girl aged 15 was given a youth rehabilitation order, a £26 fine and put on the sex offenders' register for 30 months.

The victim in that case, now aged 16, told The Guardian her attacker should have been jailed.

'It feels like he just got away with it. I didn't feel as though the punishment given was justice for me and what happened.

'He is still able to live his life normally and do what he wants. This isn't a deterrent for others. Boys think they can do what they want so they make bad choices and take bad actions.

' She added: 'I am worried about bumping into this person.. I don't know where he is or what he is doing. I am constantly looking over my shoulder.

' She believes her attacker, who will soon turn 18, should be on the sex offenders' register for life. Ms Wistrich, of the Centre for Women's Justice, said: 'These cases are shocking. It is less than a parking fine.

'If this is widespread rather than exceptional, there needs to be a review to understand why these sentences are being handed down in these cases and whether there needs to be a review of the sentencing guidelines in relation to rape and serious sexual assault. ' The cases only came to light when victim advocates from the Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre (RSACC), covering Darlington and County Durham, raised concerns.

Isabel Owens, the chief executive of the RSACC, said: 'We are deeply concerned about the trend we are seeing towards more lenient consequences for young perpetrators' actions and the impact this may have on behaviours and reporting rates in future.

'The survivors who have experienced these outcomes say they feel hopeless and worried for other young people who might fall victim to the crimes of individuals who are not being held meaningfully accountable. ' Leonie Hodge, of Justice Is Now, which campaigns for survivors of sexual violence, added: 'Teenagers raping other teenagers should not become a socially accepted norm. We fear it is.





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Teenage Offenders Rape Sentencing Youth Rehabilitation Orders Lenient Sentences Sex Offenders Register Victim Advocacy Sentencing Guidelines Review Centre For Women's Justice RSACC Justice Is Now

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