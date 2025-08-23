Teenage Pregnancy and the Aftershocks

Aubrey recounts the tumultuous journey of her teenage pregnancy, navigating the complexities of a young relationship, societal pressures, and personal growth.

When Aubrey and Kyle fell in love in 2009, she was a freshman on the high-school cheer squad and he was a junior on the football team. Kyle showered Aubrey with attention. Soon after they began dating, he started talking about having a baby together. Kyle’s home life was unhappy, and he wanted a family of his own. “That was like, his thing,” says Aubrey. “He never talked about a career. He never talked about what he wanted to do as a job. He didn’t have very big dreams, except the family part.

” She lived with her mom and grandma — Aubrey never knew her dad — but they each worked two to three caregiving jobs to get by in their small East Coast town. Aubrey spent a lot of time by herself. “Growing up, I had always wanted to be a mom,” she says. “I had always wanted to have a perfect family for my kids. Kyle was telling me all these things — all the right things — about how we could be parents.”Toward the end of my sophomore year, I missed my period. I was extremely nauseated and my boobs hurt. I went into my mom’s bathroom after school and took a home pregnancy test with Kyle. I hadn’t expected it to be positive. You always hear it’s not that easy to get pregnant. I don’t think Kyle thought it was going to happen, either. So we were both kind of shocked. I was really scared. I immediately told my mom. She started crying, but she said she wouldn’t force me to keep or abort the baby, that she would let me make that decision and support me. Still, I feel like she mostly pushed me in the direction of having the baby. I remember her saying something like, “Whenever I had you, I just couldn’t have an abortion.” So I felt pressure to have the baby. Soon after that, my mom made Kyle pay for my driver’s-education class. She was like, “Well, she’s gonna have to drive around your baby, so I think you’re gonna pay for this.” She wasn’t wrong.Kyle, my mom, and I were the only ones who knew about it for a while. We had my 16th birthday party at an aquatic center, and Kyle’s mom seemed to notice some changes — not my stomach, but my breasts. She didn’t say anything but once she did find out, she said, “I thought I noticed something different about you.” Most of that summer, I was extremely sick.At the end of my sophomore year, my mom and I moved one town over, so I started my junior year at a different high school. Once people saw that I was pregnant, I wouldn’t say no oneto be my friend — I just couldn’t make friends because I felt they were judging me. It made me very introverted. So I mostly hung out with Kyle, my mom, and my grandma. Kyle got kicked out of his house for failing out of college, so he moved in with us because he didn’t have anywhere else to go. He stayed in the living room for a while, then eventually moved into my room. He was not very supportive of me during my pregnancy. He got a job, but at home, he expected me, my mom, and grandma to do everything for him. My family bought everything I needed for the baby. I took parenting and first aid-classes by myself. And Kyle cheated on me, something he had done before I was pregnant too. After a while, something switched inside my brain — I looked at the world differently. I realized Kyle was still immature.When I was 24 weeks along, we had a scan and found out we were having a girl. Then they looked closer and thought they saw a cyst on her brain. The doctor’s office called me at school and was like, “This cyst could indicate that she has Down syndrome and we need to do an amniocentesis to find out.” They said if that was the case, they would recommend terminating the pregnancy. It was so scary, but Kyle and I were both pretty determined to have the baby. I was so far along. I had already put a crib together and picked her name out, and we had clothes for her. ​​After all that, they did another scan, and the cyst was gone.I gave birth to Milly in 2012, halfway through my junior year. The night that I went into labor, Kyle and I were arguing. He was playing video games when my water broke. At the hospital, I got an epidural. That hurt really bad, but my mom was there supporting me. I started to hemorrhage, and the baby wasn’t breathing. I blacked out and when I woke up, there were probably 20 doctors in the room. What happened was the placenta pulled away from my uterus too soon. Normally, you deliver the baby, and then you deliver the placenta. My placenta came right out with my daughter. I lost almost half the blood in my body. I knew some of this stuff could happen. Like, I had a book. But it was just surreal. I wasn’t supposed to get up or move too much, because there was a wound inside me that could reopen. That night, I was knocked out from everything I’d gone through. Milly was crying next to me in the hospital room and I didn’t hear her. When I woke up in the middle of the night, I was like, ‘Where’s my baby?’ The nurse had come in and taken her to the nursery. I immediately felt guilty, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m a terrible mom.’ At first, it was really rough





