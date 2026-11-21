Fifteen-year-old Yuhe, winner of the Foyles Young Poets of the Year award, uses her poem Miss the Boat to highlight the subtle gaps in understanding between Chinese and British cultures, reflecting her own experiences growing up between two worlds.

Yuhe and her mother Karena say they both struggled with differences between Chinese and British culture More than 20 years ago, Karena moved from Hunan in China to study in the UK, where she has lived ever since.

She felt that a lot of her Chinese culture got "lost in translation" and British people could not always relate. Years later, it is a similar sentiment expressed by her teenager daughter Yuhe, who grew up in Stockton-on-Tees surrounded by both cultures and is using poetry to help understand her identity. The 15-year-old was one of the Foyles Young Poets of the Year and wrote her winning entry, Miss the Boat, about the gap between the two cultures.

Also read A New Book Explores the Lessons We Can All Learn From Indigenous Wellness Traditions

More than 10,000 poets aged 11-17 submitted over 11,000 poems into the 2026 competition from around the world. Yuhe's poem explores how her classmates can repeat Chinese phrases, but do not properly grasp how to say them or the exact meaning and significance behind them. One example given in the poem is "zai Tian Tang Den Wo", which translates to "in heaven, wait for me".

Yuhe compares the way her classmates say it to a person saying "sorry" instead of "I'm sorry", or "love you" instead of "I love you" - something is missing. The poem is set on an airplane, which is not only reminiscent of the actual journey she takes between the two countries but, she says, symbolises "being between two worlds" culturally. Another example of a gap in understanding was in some traditions and customs, she says.

Advertisement

During Chinese New Year, many children give red envelopes containing money to their parents as a symbol of gratitude for raising them.

"I was explaining this to my friends and they were just shocked, some of them, I would do such a thing," Yuhe says. "I can explain the concept of duty, duty to family and everything, but some people can't really resonate with that if they've not actually been immersed in the culture of where I'm from. "Her mother, Karena had a similar experience when she brought her mother - Yuhe's grandmother - to a meal at a restaurant with coworkers.

When it came time to pay the bill, she said her mother found it "embarrassing" that the group wanted to split it.

"Normally, we would get the most senior person on the table to pay for the bill; it's very natural in Chinese culture," she says. "There are a lot of messages lost in translation when we try to convey some meaning... people may just get 50% of it. " Karena says she does not struggle with her identity because she arrived in the UK when she was an adult, but worries about her daughter.

Advertisement

"You could consider my daughter as the second generation of immigrants, and I actually feel she has that kind of split of the identity; she will find a conflict between different cultures. "I feel I'm the one that put her into the scenario of having the experience of identity confusion. ""I was able to experience two different ways of life and different ways of thinking," she says.

Yuhe says a classmate came up to her after it was published in the school newsletter saying it left their own mother, who was from India, "almost in tears" because she could relate to it.

"That made me think very deeply about how even though my poem is really personal to me, it transcends different cultures. "My goals were to be understood and to understand - that really captures what my poetry wants to convey. "I want other people to read it and see a part of it in themselves, but I also want to express what is within me. "