Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe Crossover Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

The lineup includes Leonardo as Snake Eyes, Donatello as Dial-tone, Michelangelo as Shipwreck, Raphael as Roadblock, Shredder as Cobra Commander, Krang as Destro, Bebop as Ripper, Rocksteady as Buzzer, and Slash as Storm Shadow. There are also two vehicles, including the AEW Shell-Striker (with April O’Neal) and Turtle-Fly Copter (with Wild Bill Raphael), and you can find out where to get all of these new figures and what’s in stock below.

. Even those amazing combinations might not be enough to beat one of the most anticipated mashups of the year though, and that’s the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I.

Joe crossover figures from Playmates Toys and Hasbro, which are now finally up for pre-order. This would have been an anticipated crossover even if it just included the four main Turtles, and both companies went above and beyond to deliver a lineup worthy of such an iconic crossover.

The lineup includes Leonardo as Snake Eyes, Donatello as Dial-tone, Michelangelo as Shipwreck, Raphael as Roadblock, Shredder as Cobra Commander, Krang as Destro, Bebop as Ripper, Rocksteady as Buzzer, and Slash as Storm Shadow. There are also two vehicles, including the AEW Shell-Striker (with April O’Neal) and Turtle-Fly Copter (with Wild Bill Raphael), and you can find out where to get all of these new figures and what’s in stock below.

The good news for fans of both franchises is that you have several ways to add these new figures to the collection, though it should be noted that some of these have already sold out at some websites, so it’s best not to wait too long to pre-order if you can help it. Let’s start with the one exclusive of the bunch, which is the Turtle-Fly Copter.

The standard version is available to pre-order on, and you’ll get the exclusive version of Roadblock Raph, which comes with Wild Pilot accessories that include the Wild Bill hat. The other features, which include an opening canopy, plunger blaster, boxing glove missiles, dropping silk bomb, ooze dumpster, and spinning Katana blades switch, are included with both versions, and both versions retail for around $49.99. The other vehicle of the lineup is the A.W.

E. Shell-Striker, which is a dune buggy vehicle that comes with a missile-firing blaster on the top of the roof and a figure of April O’Neal. April includes a cameo crossbow and Channel 6 News microphone as well, and the vehicle is available to pre-order now on





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles G.I. Joe Crossover Figures Playmates Toys Hasbro Leonardo As Snake Eyes Donatello As Dial-Tone Michelangelo As Shipwreck Raphael As Roadblock Shredder As Cobra Commander Krang As Destro Bebop As Ripper Rocksteady As Buzzer Slash As Storm Shadow Turtle-Fly Copter Shell-Striker Vehicle April O’Neal

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