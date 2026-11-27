Matthew Rosenberg takes over Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with issue #25 on January 13, initiating the War All the Time storyline featuring a resurrected enemy and high stakes.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25 arrives at comic shops on January 13th, marking a definitive shift in the series under the direction of writer Matthew Rosenberg. This release initiates the "War All the Time" arc, promising the most significant conflict in the franchise history following the previous narrative runs. The transition follows the epic work by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra, as well as the conclusion of "The City That Never Dies," setting the stage for a new era of storytelling.

Rosenberg Takes the Helm for New Era

Matthew Rosenberg assumes the writing duties as the third author for this specific run, bringing a distinct vision to the beloved mutant brothers. His initial arc consists of six issues that unfold entirely within a single night in New York City. This condensed timeline allows for intense pacing while testing the reception of his creative direction in real time. Rosenberg acknowledges the high stakes of this debut, noting that the outcome will determine the trajectory of subsequent storylines.

Also read Matthew Rosenberg Takes Over Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comics With Gritty New Arc

Building on Dan Watters Shredder Legacy

The upcoming narrative explicitly connects to the previous work of writer Dan Watters, whose acclaimed run focused on the villain Shredder. Rosenberg has expressed deep admiration for Watters' storytelling approach, describing it as a foundational element that the current run intends to expand upon. Although Rosenberg maintains a personal distance from Watters, he credits the prior work as a major inspiration for the ambition of the "War All the Time" arc. This continuity ensures that fans of the recent Shredder-centric plots will find significant payoffs in the main series.

Return to Basics with Family Drama

Rosenberg aims to strip away some of the fantastical elements seen in recent years to focus on a back-to-basics approach. This strategy serves as a direct homage to the original Eastman and Laird run, emphasizing the core dynamic of four brothers united against the world. The narrative is rooted heavily in family drama, exploring how each brother reacts to external pressures and internal conflicts. Rosenberg highlights that while the brothers face numerous attempts on their lives, their interpersonal relationships drive the tension of the story.

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Escalating Stakes in New York City

The story opens with a street-level brawl, grounding the heroes in their signature environment before escalating to city-wide warfare. Rosenberg promises that the threat level will grow exponentially as the arc progresses, moving beyond simple physical confrontations. A newly resurrected old enemy has returned to New York City, determined to disrupt the peace that has existed since the previous events. This resurgence of a classic foe signals a return to form for the franchise while introducing new layers of complexity to the ongoing conflict.

Biggest Fight in Turtles History

The "War All the Time" arc is positioned as the largest battle the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have ever faced. The narrative promises no sparing of feelings, ensuring that consequences are real and impactful for all characters involved. This approach mirrors the gravity found in classic comic arcs like "Daredevil: Born Again," blending high-stakes action with emotional depth. The arc is designed to appeal to both long-time followers and newcomers, offering a comprehensive entry point into the current chapter of the series.