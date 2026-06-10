Teenage Hitman Arrested in Foiled Iran-Backed Assassination Plot in UK

A Norwegian teenager was arrested at a Huddersfield hotel after flying in to carry out a murder for an Iranian-backed crime network. Bodycam footage showed his casual reaction during the arrest. He faces trial for conspiracy to murder.

A teenage Norwegian national, identified as Johannes Natland, was arrested in a dramatic pre-dawn raid at a Briar Court Hotel in Huddersfield , West Yorkshire, on March 19 of last year.

Body-worn camera footage presented to the Old Bailey jury shows the 18-year-old at the time answering his door in his boxer shorts, pretending to fire a weapon at officers and making light of the situation. After being taken into custody, officers provided him with jeans in the hallway, during which he smiled and engaged in banter with an officer, repeatedly asking, 'You happy Kev?

' and muttering in Norwegian, 'That was fun, like. ' The arrest was the culmination of an operation to stop a paid assassination plot orchestrated by an Iranian-backed organised crime syndicate. Natland had flown into Manchester Airport from Stavanger, Norway, specifically to carry out a murder in the UK in return for a promised payment exceeding £20,000. According to prosecutors, he 'neither knew, nor cared' who the intended victim was.

A subsequent search of his hotel room uncovered a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, 12 rounds of live ammunition, £2,000 in cash, several bottles of beer and energy drinks, cigarettes, lighters, and a vape kit. In messages sent to his on-off girlfriend after landing, Natland wrote that it 'will be cool' to 'finally kill someone' and that they should 'celebrate' if he wasn't caught.

The alleged masterminds behind the plot are the Swedish Foxtrot Network, a group that has been sanctioned by both the US and UK for acting on behalf of the Iranian regime. The network is notorious for recruiting vulnerable youths, some as young as 13, to carry out violent acts including murder, arson, and bombings across Europe. While in custody, Natland was interviewed by a nurse and disclosed a history of cannabis use and using street-bought oxycodone, a synthetic opioid.

Expert psychiatric evaluations concluded that although he had a history of drug-induced psychotic episodes and had been discharged from a psychiatric unit in Norway six weeks prior to his travel, he was not suffering from an acute mental disorder at the relevant time and was fit to be interviewed. No active psychotic symptoms were identified from that period.

Natland has entered a guilty plea for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition but has denied the more serious charge of conspiracy to murder. The trial at the Old Bailey is ongoing





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Assassination Plot Iran-Backed Foxtrot Network Teenage Hitman Old Bailey Huddersfield Norway Weapons Organised Crime Trial

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