Teenage Gunmen Killed in Mosque Shooting had Accumulated Weapons Online: FBI

Authorities have recovered 30 firearms, a crossbow, and a manifesto from two residences connected to the investigation of the San Diego mosque shooting. The suspect teenage gunmen were radicalized online and met over hate-filled ideology.

Mark Remily of the FBI said during a news conference that authorities have recovered 30 firearms and a crossbow from two residences searched in connection to the investigation.

The teenage gunmen who killed three members of a San Diego mosque met online and connected over hate-filled ideology, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said Tuesday. Search warrants served at three homes associated with the two suspects recovered dozens of weapons, including pistols, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, tactical gear, and a crossbow, FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Mark Remily said. He did not say how the teenagers were able to accumulate the cache of weapons.

A manifesto was also recovered, which showed 'these subjects did not discriminate on who they hated,' Remily said. Investigators believed the teenagers created their plan after they discovered they were both in the San Diego area. The suspects appear to have been radicalized online to believe that the members of the mosque 'didn't belong because of how they looked or where they worshiped,' Remily said.

'They couldn't be more wrong. ' One of the three deceased victims was identified as Amin Abdullah, a security guard at the San Diego Islamic Center, a person who frequents the Center told NBC 7 on Monday night. NBC 7's Allison Ash has more details. The vehicle where the two teens were later found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wounds contained writings that described 'various ideologies outlining religious and racial beliefs of how the world they envisioned should look,' Remily said.

Law enforcement officers were seen at two San Diego County homes believed to be associated with the suspects — at a home in Clairemont where 17-year-old suspect Cain Clark lived and another in Chula Vista, which online records show may belong to the family of 18-year-old suspect Caleb Vazquez. San Diego police were at Clark's family home hours before the 11:45 A.M. deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego after Clark's mother called officers concerned about her son's wellbeing.

She believed he was suicidal and he was reported missing, according to SDPD Chief Scott Wahl. Police learned the son was believed to be wearing camouflage and was with a friend, and a more urgent search began.

'She realized she was missing weapons, multiple weapons, her vehicle was missing; there are details that she was beginning to develop a bigger picture as to what she was dealing with, was conveying that to our folks and we were trying to put that together as quickly as we could,' Wahl said Monday. The Islamic Center of San Diego Imam Taha Hassane speaks about the three victims in the San Diego mosque shooting.

After tracking the teenagers for hours, a 911 call sent law enforcement racing to the mosque in Clairemont, about 10 miles from downtown San Diego. The home was surrounded by federal agents and local detectives for most of the day but it wasn't until about 10:45 p.m. that a rush of law enforcement agents in tactical gear swarmed the home and served a search warrant.

Neighbors told NBC San Diego that the 17-year-old suspect lived at the home with his family. They said that they had known him his whole life, and that he had waved to them Monday morning.

'She's a mother for crying out loud, I lost my son so I know what she's going through,' the neighbor told NBC San Diego. 'I'm just so sad our country is going through all of this. ' One witness saw police surrounding the home on Paradise Trail in Chula Vista. Neighbors said the family was quiet but nice.

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County and includes the Al Rashid School, which offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies, and the Quran for students ages 5 and up, according to its website





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San Diego Mosque Shooting Teenage Gunmen Weapons Manifesto Radicalization

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