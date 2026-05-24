Teenage girl paralyzed after contracting flu, leaving family to fight for her future.

A 15-year-old girl from Essex who contracted the flu has developed a spinal stroke which has left her paralyzed from the neck down. The family is now raising money to help fund travel and physiotherapy as they await her recovery. Despite the setbacks, they are staying positive and focused on getting back on their feet.

A family of four is rallying around a teenage girl paralyzed from the neck down after contracting the flu which led to a spinal stroke .

Lexi Brown, now 15 was rushed to hospital after a fit, was put into a neuroprotective coma with doctors unsure of the cause, but suspect it could have been triggered by a bout of flu. When she awoke, Lexi was unable to walk, talk, or breathe unaided and was hooked on a ventilator. Ms Grantham said her daughter felt like she'd lost everything and couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Today, Lexi can talk but her voice is huskier, and a tracheostomy tube has been put in her neck. Despite the progress, the family know it's going to be a long road to recovery, so they're raising money to help fund travel and physiotherapy





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Flu Spinal Stroke Paralysis Teenager Surgery Recovery Rehabilitation Fundraising

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