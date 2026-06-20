Teenage girl killed in off-highway vehicle crash in Garden City

A 17-year-old girl was killed Friday when the off-highway vehicle she was riding on overturned in Garden City, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl was killed Friday when the off-highway vehicle she was riding on overturned in Garden City, according to police. GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A 17-year-old girl was killed Friday when the off-highway vehicle she was riding in overturned in Garden City, according to law enforcement.

Police said four teenagers from California were doing "donuts" in the parking lot of Heritage Park at about 4:15 p.m. when the off-highway vehicle they were riding tipped over. The 17-year-old girl was ejected from the back of the vehicle, according to Capt. Chase Pili with the Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. Medical responders provided aid, but the girl — who has not been identified — was pronounced dead, Pili said.

Officers said the department "offers its sympathies and condolences to family and friends during this difficult time," adding that the incident is under investigation. Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.





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