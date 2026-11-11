Teenage girl killed after planned fight sparks manslaughter trial

Sixteen‑year‑old Chloe Dransfield was stabbed to death in Leeds after a confrontation with rival Kayla Smith. Smith faces a manslaughter charge amid evidence of pre‑planned violence and recorded threats.

On the morning of March 28 a sixteen‑year‑old girl named Chloe Dransfield was stabbed to death in Leeds. Prosecutors say the killing followed a pre‑planned confrontation arranged by her age‑matched rival Kayla Smith, who has now pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Pre‑planned confrontation and messages

Smith sent a text to a friend merely eighteen minutes before the fatal clash, declaring: 'I am stabbing her.' The message appeared the day before the attack, a day that also saw Smith at her grandfather Geoff Smith's bungalow in Austhorpe, sharing the property with Kayla's grandfather in a garden annexe. She had been in a heated exchange with Dransfield over a mutual boyfriend, Blake Dowling, who was seventeen at the time.

Also read Toukie Smith, model and actor known for her role on ‘227,’ dies at 74

In the hours leading up to the murder, Smith allegedly threatened: 'I am going to batter you. Watch what I will do to you' and 'I'm gonna stab you in your throat.' Dransfield responded defiant: 'Try stabbing me in my throat, I'll take it straight out your hand.' All these texts were captured by witnesses and used to build the case that the killing was not spontaneous.

Involvement of third parties and footage

Blake Dowling is accused of helping to set up the confrontation after making tenantless arrangements for Dransfield to travel by taxi to the property, despite knowing the hostility between the two girls. He denies having knowledge that Dransfield would be seriously harmed. Archie Rycroft, a twenty‑year‑old who was present, is accused of encouraging the violence by filming the fatal attack on Smith's mobile phone before deleting the footage. All three deny murder.

Advertisement

Neighbour footage from a Ring doorbell showed Smith striding quickly across the pavements holding a shiny object. At 5.11am she used a 20cm kitchen knife, producing a fatal 13cm wound that pierced Dransfield's lung. Neighbours attempted resuscitation, but she was pronounced dead at 6.40am after an ambulance arrival at 5.48am.

Legal proceedings and court findings

Leeds Crown Court judge Mark McKone presented evidence that Smith's messages, combined with her behaviour at the scene, indicate a pre‑planned act. Although Smith admits to stabbing Dransfield, she denies having intended murder, a defence that has not yet been concluded. Dowling and Rycroft each claim ignorance of the lethal intent, but Smith's testimony remains the central focus of the trial, which is set to continue with jury deliberations.