Teenage girl found hanged at family home in Norfolk

A businesswoman has described her 'heartbreak' after her teenage daughter was found hanged at the family home. Private school pupil Adriana Retyte, 14, died in hospital two days after emergency services were called to the detached £600,000 house in Ashwellthorpe, Norfolk, an inquest has heard.

A businesswoman has described her 'heartbreak' after her teenage daughter was found hanged at the family home . Private school pupil Adriana Retyte , 14, died in hospital two days after emergency services were called to the detached £600,000 house in Ashwellthorpe, Norfolk , an inquest has heard.

The hearing was formally opened yesterday and adjourned until a later date. In an emotional post online, Adriana's mother, Greta Saggers, 31, who is managing director of Anglian Recruitment, wrote: 'It is with broken hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Adriana.

' She added: 'Thank you to everyone for the love, kindness, and support shown to our family during this incredibly difficult time. ' Mrs Saggers is also a manager for her husband Ben's project management consultancy firm, Strand Development Limited. Mr Saggers is a prominent figure at Wymondham Rugby Club, where his firm is a major sponsor. The company is also a sponsor of the under-14s girls football team Taverham Toucans, where Adriana played.

In an emotional post online, Adriana's mother, Greta Saggers, 31, who is managing director of Anglian Recruitment, wrote: 'It is with broken hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Adriana.

' Private school pupil Adriana Retyte, 14, died in hospital two days after emergency services were called to the detached £600,000 house in Ashwellthorpe, Norfolk, an inquest has heard. Ben Saggers, who is married to Adriana's mother, owns development firm Strand Development Limited which sponsors local sports teams including under-14s girls football team Taverham Toucans, where Adriana played.

The teenager was enrolled at £24,000-a-year Langley School in Loddon, which was established in 1910 and whose alumni includes actor Sir John Mills. In a statement, the school said: 'Everyone at Langley School has been profoundly saddened by the loss of Adriana Retyte, a Year 9 pupil at Langley Senior School.

'Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends, and all of those impacted by this tragic loss. 'This is a devastating loss for our whole school community. Adriana was a much-valued and cherished member of the school community, known for her warmth, kindness and positive spirit.

'She approached her studies with diligence and pride, and was respected by staff and pupils alike for her thoughtful and considerate nature. 'She also made a significant contribution to wider school life, embracing opportunities in sport, the performing arts and academic work with enthusiasm. Adriana will be remembered with great affection by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

'We have ensured that appropriate pastoral support is available for all members of our community affected by this sad news, and we will continue to support one another in the days and weeks ahead. 'As a close-knit school community, we respectfully request that the family's privacy is protected as they come to terms with their loss. ' A full inquest into the circumstances surrounding Adriana's death will take place on October 16.

An online fundraiser has been set up in her memory to support young suicide prevention charity Papyrus. Posts include one from Sofia Katrechko, who said: 'It is truly heartbreaking for someone so young, with so much life ahead of her, to be taken too soon.

'I will always cherish the time I spent with Adriana and the fun memories we shared together. 'She brought so much joy, laughter and light to the people around her and those moments will stay with me forever. ' Assistant coroner Maeve Sykes said during the hearing that Adriana was born in Drogheda, Ireland, in 2012. A full inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death will take place on October 16.

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123, visit samaritans.org or www.thecalmzone.net/get-suppor





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Teenage Girl Found Hanged Family Home Norfolk Private School Langley School Under-14S Girls Football Team Papyrus Samaritans Counseling Support Funeral Charity Fundraiser Ben Saggers Strand Development Limited Wymondham Rugby Club Drogheda Ireland Adriana Retyte Greta Saggers Ben Saggers Langley School In Loddon Papyrus Samaritans Counseling Support Funeral Charity Fundraiser

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