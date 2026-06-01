Teenage girl dies after being pulled from river, as police search for missing boy

A teenage girl has died after being pulled out of a river despite attempts to rescue her by heroic members of the public, as police enter their second day of the search for a boy swept away in a river. The girl is the 15th person to die in open-water related incidents in the last eight days as temperatures soar to record highs in the heatwave.

A teenage girl has died after being pulled out of a river despite attempts to rescue her by heroic members of the public, as police enter their second day of the search for a boy swept away in a river.

The 13-year-old girl was rescued from the River Wharfe in the Yorkshire Dales National Park near Burnsall in the Skipton area, but died in hospital yesterday. Her death marks the 15th water-related fatality during the record-breaking heatwave, as police continue to search for an 11-year-old boy who went missing in South Yorkshire's River Don on Saturday.

An air ambulance rushed to the scene on the banks of the River Wharfe at 6.30pm to reports of the girl struggling in the water. She was helicopter-lifted for urgent treatment after bystanders had pulled her out of the river and tried to resuscitate her. Paramedics and specialist rescue teams were on site to help before she was flown to hospital, but none of them could save her.

North Yorkshire Police thanked the members of the public who tried to save her and said, 'Our thoughts remain with her family at this very distressing time.

' The force added that they were not yet in a position to identify the girl publicly. Emergency services rushed to save the 13-year-old girl after she was pulled from the River Wharfe in the Yorkshire Dales but she tragically died later in hospital after being air lifted. The girl is the 15th person to die in open-water related incidents in the last eight days as temperatures soar to record highs in the heatwave.

In South Yorkshire, police continued their search for an 11-year-old boy who went missing in the River Don on Saturday and has not been seen since. Officers were called to the scene at Ferry Boat Lane in Mexborough at around 8pm, accompanied by emergency crews from the National Police Air Service, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services.

The boy has not yet been found and his family have been informed and are being supported by officers. One of the boy's friends is believed to have raised the alarm after he went into the water. A sandbank on the river remained cordoned off on Sunday along with part of the Mexborough Canal.

In a statement made this morning, the force said, 'We understand people are desperate to help but, for everyone's safety, we must ask that only those involved in our operation join the search.

' A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson issued a statement about the death of the 13-year-old girl: 'At around 6.30pm on Sunday 31 May 2026, emergency services were called to the River Wharfe near Burnsall in the Skipton area after a 13-year-old girl was reported missing in the river. A short time later she was rescued from the water and taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Despite the efforts of members of the public at the scene and medical staff at the scene and in hospital, she sadly died. At this stage we are not in a position to release her identity. Our thoughts remain with her family at this very distressing time and we ask members of the public and the media to respect the family's privacy and allow them to grieve in peace.

Our thanks go to the members of the public who helped at the scene.

' The tragic death comes as concerns over water safety spiked after several drownings during last week's bank holiday heatwave. At least 15 people have died in open water incidents in the last eight days in the UK - many in rivers, lakes and the sea to cool off from the record-breaking heat





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Teenage Girl Died Pulled Out Of River Rescue Attempts Heatwave Open-Water Related Incidents Record-Breaking Heatwave River Wharfe River Don River Ribble River Thames Rotherham Lake Pickmere Lake Mexborough Burnsall Skipton Area Ferry Boat Lane Stirlingshire Blackwater Swanscombe Hampshire Cheshire Kent North Yorkshire Police South Yorkshire Police National Police Air Service Yorkshire Ambulance Service South Yorkshire Fire And Rescue Services Medics Charlie Noble Baltazar L'qui David Junior-Tita Junior Slater Declan Sawyer Muhammad Secka Lovely Kind Boy

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