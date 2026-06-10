Teenage girl detained after teacher stabbed during lockdown at Manchester school

A 14‑year‑old girl was arrested under the Mental Health Act after stabbing a teacher in the neck at Co‑op Academy in Blackley, prompting a lockdown and a police investigation.

A 14‑year‑old girl was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act after a violent episode at Co‑op Academy in Blackley, Manchester on Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched following reports that a teacher had been stabbed in the neck while attempting to disarm a student who was brandishing a knife. The incident triggered an immediate lockdown of the school, which is a non‑selective mixed secondary facility that serves around 1,600 pupils in the suburban area of Blackley. According to North Manchester Police, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault after staff members managed to restrain her inside the classroom and prevent further attacks.

In addition to the teacher, a 14‑year‑old boy and a 27‑year‑old male staff member suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for assessment. All three were released later in the day after medical checks confirmed that their injuries were not serious. Witnesses described how five teachers held the classroom door shut while the armed girl tried to break free and reach other students. One pupil shouted that she had been stabbed as she fled the scene.

Emergency vehicles, including a police helicopter, descended on the school grounds as crowds of parents and students gathered outside. Chief Inspector Jon Shilvock addressed the media, expressing sympathy for those injured and emphasizing the psychological impact on witnesses. He warned against the spread of names and speculation on social media, stating that such behaviour hampers the investigation.

The academy's headteacher, Phill Quirk, announced that the school would remain closed for the remainder of the day while safeguarding arrangements were put in place and parents were contacted to arrange for students to leave safely. The school's Ofsted rating of Good was reiterated, and police confirmed that officers would continue to patrol the area to reassure the community.

The case remains under active investigation, with the teenage suspect now detained for mental health assessment and the broader inquiry focusing on how the weapon entered the school and how staff responded to the emergency





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School Stabbing Mental Health Act Manchester Police Co‑Op Academy Lockdown

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