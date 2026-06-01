Teenage girl arrested for stabbing horses at Las Vegas barrel racing competition

A teenage girl has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after allegedly stabbing three horses at a barrel racing competition in Las Vegas. The incident occurred on Saturday at the NBHA Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show, where the girl was competing. The horses, named Detail, Rocket, and Sully, suffered stab wounds so serious that they were forced to sit out of the competition. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested at a nearby hotel and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall. She faces 12 counts of malicious intent to maim or kill an animal and three counts of felony malicious destruction of private property over $5,000.

Barrel racers recount terrifying moment a teenage girl attacked their horses with a knife inside a Las Vegas barn, leaving two of the animals with stab wounds so serious they were forced to sit out of a weekend competition.

The NBHA Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show was being hosted at the barn on the 9700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard when the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday. When officers arrived, they learned that two additional horses had also been intentionally injured with a sharp object, according to Las Vegas police. Detectives quickly identified a teenage girl who was competing in the event as the main suspect.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified as she is a minor, had access to the barn, and may have used a knife to commit the stabbings, police said. She was arrested at a nearby hotel and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on 12 counts of malicious intent to maim or kill an animal and three counts of felony malicious destruction of private property over $5,000.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening but were expected to prevent the horses from competing. The affected competitors, Arielle Phillips, Keira Weisbart and Hailey Krahenbuhl, discussed the terrifying attacks on their beloved horses. Phillips shared the most in-depth account of what happened and said the suspect had spoken to her and was acting suspiciously in the hours before Detail was stabbed six times.

Phillips said that her mare recoiled from her when she put out her hand to comfort the horse, which indicated that a person was responsible for the injuries. The competitor said on Facebook that she knew of the teenager because the girl 'has been following me on social media for a long time, obsessing over Detail, obsessing over meeting me.

' Phillips claimed the teen was 'a crazy obsessed stalker. ' Phillips said that at 11pm on Friday, she was sitting with Detail in the mare's stall for an hour, during which the teenager came by twice asking 'weird questions,' which was strange because she was boarded in a different barn.

She recounted leaving at 12.02am and said that two minutes later, 'this psychopath went in and brutally stabbed 6 times,' adding that surveillance footage caught the teen entering the barn at that 12.04am. Phillips said the mare's injuries caused it 'to go frantic and get loose, taking off thru the barn aisles, blood pouring everywhere.

' The competitor claimed that the teenager made up a story about finding the horse with its stall open and that the animal had cut itself. Phillips said she knew that was a lie because Detail recoiled when she put out her hand to comfort the horse.

'This mare who loves and trusts me with her life, jumped away in fear as I reached my hand out. My blood boiled in that moment. This was a human attack,' Phillips said. She added that once the wounds were cleaned, 'the vet confirmed these were perfect stab wounds, there was no way it was anything else.

' Phillips recently posted this photo embracing her mare, Detail, and said the animal is recovering. Keira Weisbart, another competitor whose horse was attacked, shared this photo of a veterinarian stitching up her horse, Rocket, who was stabbed three times. Weisbart said on Facebook that Rocket was stabbed three times, and had attempted stab attempts around his body.

'He is okay and stitched up and will make a full recovery... I pray for every other horse involved. The person who did this disgusting thing is in custody. Thank you for all the prayers and love I have received,' Weisbart wrote.

Hailey Krahenbuhl, the third competitor, shared a post that said: 'Sully was stabbed multiple times last night. I have no words, he is stitched up and in recovery. I am so grateful for all the love and support I have received from friends and family. Thank you for being there for me and my horse during this difficult time.





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Teenage Girl Animal Cruelty Barrel Racing Las Vegas Horses Stabbing Arrest

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