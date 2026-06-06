Teenage Bridesmaids Shine at Royal Wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips

Three teenagers, including the bride's only child and the groom's two daughters, served as bridesmaids at the wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips, presenting a united and elegant front at the Gloucestershire ceremony, highlighting the blending of their families.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips ' daughters radiated pride as the young women arrived together for their parents' nuptials. Georgina , 14, from Harriet's earlier union, fulfilled the significant duty of bridesmaid alongside Peter's two daughters, Savannah , 15, and Isla , 14, who he shares with ex-wife Autumn Kelly.

The three adolescents presented an image of grace and poise as they made their entrance at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, for the much-anticipated ceremony, accompanied by various other royals. Their smiles were wide as they helped the bride with her train and gown, and the soon-to-be sisters seemed more affectionate than ever, stepping out for the wedding, which was graced by numerous members of the Royal Family.

While they are now to become official sisters, the teenagers have been acquainted for years, having played on the same hockey team. It is noted, however, that only child Georgina only met the wider Royal Family during a stay at Balmoral last year. Now, Georgina, who was brought up by her single mother Harriet, 45, is likely overjoyed to have Savannah and Isla as both siblings and close friends.

Harriet has before openly discussed the challenges of raising her daughter alone in a heartfelt personal essay for Women Alive. In that piece, she described how she and Georgina endured 'against the odds' during a '10-year journey of just us two' while she balanced parenting with working on the NHS front line. She also admitted that she 'found it hard to picture' anyone else joining their lives, in the article published in March 2024, just months before she met Peter.

'The special connection between a single mother and her child is shaped by the fires of hardship and triumph,' she wrote. 'It is a bond of love and perseverance against all expectations. But ultimately, beauty stems from relationships, our connection with our creator and with one another. Solo parenting is frequently difficult, and though there is a stigma to face, divine grace can transform it for the better.

' The late Queen's 'favourite grandson' had recently ended his relationship with Scottish businesswoman Lindsay Wallace and swiftly became enamoured with Harriet. They confirmed their romance in May 2024 after being observed walking hand-in-hand at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire. Born Harriet Eleanor Sander to Mary Hoskins and Rupert Sanders, she has three siblings: Nicholas, Louisa, and Rebecca.

Not long after she met Peter, the Daily Mail's Editor-at-large Richard Kay cited friends of the couple stating, 'This is a swift-moving romance. They are so at ease together; it's as if they've known each other forever.

' Eyewitness accounts shared with high-society publication Tatler mentioned that Harriet and Peter's daughters accompanied them on their second public outing at the Beaufort Polo Club, following initial photographs that showed the pair looking utterly besotted. On Friday, the young women were seen at the Gloucestershire location preparing for the wedding and appeared to be rehearsing by carrying an imaginary veil before entering the church.

Harriet and Peter, who have been together since May 2024, publicly declared their engagement in August, and much speculation has surrounded the details of their important wedding day. In a statement released last summer to announce the happy news, both families expressed they were 'delighted'.

Peter, 19th in the line of succession, proposed with a brilliant ring that contains a discreet yet meaningful homage to his cherished grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and was crafted by the same jeweller responsible for her famous 1946 piece





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