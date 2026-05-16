Teenage boy's chilling account of witnessing the notorious Moors Murders

The passage recounts a chilling ordeal experienced by David Smith, a 17-year-old apprentice engineer and his wife Maureen, who witnessed a violent scene of two men - Ian Brady and Myra Hindley - murdering a young lad with an axe. Brady then strangled and murdered him.

Early on the morning of October 7, 1965, a panicked teenage boy named David Smith, aged 17 and married to Maureen, called the local police station from a nearby telephone box.

He revealed a harrowing account of witnessing a disturbing scene at the house of Myra Hindley and Ian Brady, his wife's sister and her boyfriend. Smith claimed that he had entered the house and found Brady beating a young lad with an axe before strangling and murdering him, all while shouting filthy insults. Smith managed to escape with the help of Brady and Hindley, tidying up the crime scene afterwards.

The police, initially skeptical, later discovered the body of Edward Evans in a locked upstairs bedroom, leading them to suspect that Brady was involved in multiple unsolved child murders





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Nostalgic Crimes Brady And Hindley Moors Murders Child Murders Morgan Evans Murder John Kilbride Murder Ashton-Under-Lyne Missing Boy Graphic Details

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