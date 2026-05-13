Teenage boy reunited with mother after six years, thanks to 'harmful pseudoscience' in family court

A teenage boy, Dylan*, was separated from his mother Erin* for six years after a family court ruling based on the discredited 'parental alienation' concept. The boy, now 16, reunited with his mother in January after sneaking out of his father's home and finding her through a friend. The case highlights the impact of harmful pseudoscience in the family courts and the devastating consequences for children and families.

NEWS TEXT: Like most teenage boy s Dylan* heads straight to the fridge the moment he gets home from school. At 16, he's also at that stage where he seems incapable of hanging up his blazer.

'I didn't have time, Mum! ' he protests – a refrain familiar to all parents. His mother Erin*, however, isn't complaining. She's relishing every moment.

Because until last November, Erin hadn't seen her son for six years. He was taken from her aged nine by the family court, along with his then 12-year-old sister, and she was barred from any form of contact on pain of arrest. She wasn't even allowed to send birthday or Christmas cards. But Erin is no criminal, drug addict or child abuser.

In fact, before her ex-husband took her to court amid their bitter divorce, there had been no complaints about her parenting whatsoever. The children were removed and placed with their father on the 'expert' advice of one woman – the unregulated psychologist Melanie Gill – who'd advised a judge that the children had been suffering from 'parental alienation', a concept since discredited as 'harmful pseudoscience'.

The last time Erin saw her son, she'd driven him to a friend's house ahead of that day's court hearing, on December 18, 2019.

'He shouted, 'I'll see you later' and I didn't even get out and give him a hug or a kiss because he was already running down the path,' she recalls. 'I had no idea it would be the last time I would see him for six years. Dylan* was taken from his mum Erin*, both pictured from the back to retain anonymity, aged nine by the family court, along with his then 12-year-old sister.

No one can explain how that feels. It's like bereavement – but nobody died. Erin was finally vindicated at a High Court hearing earlier this year when a damning judgment – revealed by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism – stated Gill never should have been appointed to the case.

It was the second time in seven months that Gill's evidence was thrown out amid what is becoming one of the biggest scandals to hit the family courts in recent years, wrecking untold lives. The Daily Mail first reported the story of Gill, 67, in October after Victims' Commissioner Claire Waxman demanded an urgent review of all the cases she'd been involved with. In January the former president of the family division overturned Gill's evidence in Erin's case.

Sir Andrew McFarlane went on to make a new order that Dylan could return to his mother's care. While the High Court did not criticise Gill personally, it did criticise her expertise in this area. By then, however, Dylan had already taken matters into his own hands. Just before Christmas last year, the then 15-year-old packed a bag and left his father's home without so much as a goodbye – and went to find his mum.

Now, speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Dylan describes his family's devastation, caused by Gill's evidence against his mother – funded by his much wealthier father – and his enduring fury at a system he will never trust again.

'The environment at my Dad's was horrible and stressful and I'd had enough,' he explains. 'So, one morning, I sneaked out. ' While Dylan no longer had his mother's address, he was able to get it from one of her friends who gave him a lift there. Erin was working from home that day when she got an incredible call.

'It was a video call from a friend saying, 'I'm with ' and she handed him the phone,' she remembers. There on the screen, through a blur of tears, she saw a young man – with stubble and broad shoulders – but with the same eyes as her little boy.

'I couldn't believe how deep his voice was,' Erin recalls. 'He said, 'Hi Mum, I'm coming home. We are 30 minutes away'.

' The initial reunion was short-lived, however, after eight armed police arrived at the door – alerted by his father after Dylan sent him a message saying where he was. Erin knew it was pointless to resist but Dylan refused to go back to his dad, meaning he had to be placed in emergency foster care. He finally, legally, moved back with his mother in January.

'I still have to hold myself back from hugging him all the time,' she says. Erin, a well-spoken 43-year-old who is close to completing a law degree, is still getting used to living with a teenager.

'It's like when you first have a newborn and you are trying to work it all out,' she explains. Dylan, showing maturity beyond his years, agrees: 'She's figuring out how to be a mum again and I'm figuring out how to be a son. She has to parent a 16-year-old she's only known for a few months. I'm a completely different person mentally and physically.

In his newly-painted bedroom, Dylan's old toys are proudly displayed among the usual teenage paraphernalia. Erin had kept everything: his Lego, Transformers figures and his favourite childhood blanket. Neither of them can let go of this time capsule





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