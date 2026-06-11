Teenage boy charged with murder after mowing down 12-year-old with car

A teenage boy has been charged with murder after allegedly mowing down a 12-year-old with a car and then punching and kicking him before fleeing the scene. The incident took place on Sunday in Pilgrims Hatch, Essex.

A teenage boy murdered a 12-year-old by mowing him down with a car before getting out and punching and kicking him, a court heard today.

The 15-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is said to have chased after Bobby Bloomfield after he was found playing on private property with three friends. Bobby suffered serious injuries and died soon after in hospital. The teenage defendant wore blue jeans and a navy-coloured top while William Lunnon, 43, was in a grey tracksuit as they appeared together in the glass-fronted dock. They spoke only to confirm their names, addresses, and dates of birth.

They will next appear for a preliminary hearing tomorrow at Chelmsford Crown Court





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Murder Teenage Boy Car 12-Year-Old Bobby Bloomfield Essex Pilgrims Hatch William Lunnon Chelmsford Magistrates Court Chelmsford Crown Court Youth Detention Accommodation

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