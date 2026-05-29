Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing at house party

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at a house party in north-east London.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy after a fight spilled out of a house party in north-east London, police said.

Officers were called to the Mabley Green area of Hackney shortly after 7.15pm on Monday after reports of a stabbing and disorder. Brayan David Saldarriaga, 15, from Haringey in north London, was found with stab wounds in Poplar Close and despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene. During the incident, shots rang out, and witnesses reported possible gunfire or firearms discharges.

Teenagers and revellers were seen screaming and fleeing the scene in panic, including people running towards Hackney Marshes. An armed person dressed in black clothing was seen carrying what appeared to be a large machete and running towards the fleeing crowd. Police and emergency services including the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene. The alleged attacker was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card, who is leading the investigation, said: Our thoughts remain with Brayan's loved ones following this tragic incident. They have asked for privacy as they come to terms with Brayan's death and we ask that their wishes are respected. Our inquiries are continuing at pace, and officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the investigation.

An armed person dressed entirely in black clothing, seemingly wielding a large machete knife, was captured running in the direction of the fleeing crowds. We understand the impact this incident has had on the local community. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to speak with one of our officers on patrol in the area this week.

We know there were a significant number of people who recorded the large gathering and the incident on their mobile phone. I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or who has footage of the incident to come forward to police - your information could be vital. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 6692/25May. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Fatal Stabbing House Party North-East London Arrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson Star in Satirical Slasher Teenage Sex and Death at Camp MiasmaFresh off Hacks, Hannah Einbinder stars as a queer filmmaker rebooting a slasher franchise, opposite Gillian Anderson as the reclusive final girl. Directed by Jane Schoenbrun, the film won the Queer Palm at Cannes and sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read more »

Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma introduces blockheaded horror villain in new trailerTeenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma introduces blockheaded horror villain in new trailer

Read more »

'Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma’ Teaser: Jane Schoenbrun’s ReturnStarring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson, the film debuted in the Un Certain Regard competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Read more »

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma: A Meta-Horror Film from Jane SchoenbrunJane Schoenbrun's upcoming meta-horror film Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma follows a queer filmmaker trying to revive a 90s slasher franchise with its original final girl, leading to a psychosexual unraveling. Starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson, the film hits theaters August 7, 2026.

Read more »