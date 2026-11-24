Teen Wolf exits Netflix on December 1, 2026, when its licensing deal expires. Prime Video, MGM+, Spectrum and FuboTV will keep all six seasons available.

Teen Wolf is leaving Netflix on December 1, 2026, removing one of the streamer's most popular fantasy dramas from its catalog. The six-season supernatural thriller, which totals 100 episodes, is departing because its licensing agreement with Netflix has expired. The show was one of the earliest series of its kind to arrive on the platform in the early 2010s.

Subscribers who have only recently started watching have a fixed deadline to finish the show. Each episode runs close to an hour, so binging the full series before the removal date requires planning. The series originally aired on MTV beginning in 2011.

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When Teen Wolf Leaves Netflix and Why

Teen Wolf will be removed from Netflix on December 1, 2026, because the agreement that allowed the streamer to carry it has run out. The date was set to fall exactly one year after the show returned to Netflix, following a long absence from the service. Viewers still planning to watch should begin as soon as possible.

The show's first Netflix run ended in 2015, when it was dropped from the streamer's early selection of fantasy series. That removal began a decade-long gap before the series came back. Its return was widely welcomed by fantasy fans, though few expected it to leave again so soon.

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Where Teen Wolf Will Stream After Netflix

Prime Video, MGM+, Spectrum and FuboTV will continue to offer Teen Wolf after it leaves Netflix. Those services are expected to keep the series in their catalogs throughout December and into 2027. Viewers who want uninterrupted access can therefore switch services rather than lose the show entirely.

Many fans first discovered the series on Netflix in 2013 or 2014. For them, its departure marks the end of a familiar place to watch one of the earliest coming-of-age dramas to succeed across both cable television and streaming. The show's pioneering run with the subscription service is central to its reputation.

Why Teen Wolf Still Stands Out Today

Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey in the title role, alongside Crystal Reed and Dylan O'Brien. Created and written by Jeff Davis, the series is rated TV-14 and is categorized as drama, fantasy and romance. It is a reboot of the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox, reimagined for late-Millennial and early-Gen Z viewers.

Its appeal rests on its emphasis on friendship, the chemistry between Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien, and a werewolf-based fantasy world that blends high-school life with horror. Although some elements show their age, the show is still regarded as a strong pick for fans of adolescent supernatural stories. Its streaming success earlier this year after the Netflix comeback underlined that lasting audience.