Teen who wanted to be Chicago firefighter becomes milestone gift for Make-A-Wish Illinois

The Make-A-Wish Foundation celebrated a major milestone in granting a dream come true for a teenager who wanted to be a Chicago firefighter.

A teen with cerebral palsy and epilepsy who wanted to be a CFD firefighter became a milestone gift for Make-A-Wish Illinois. The Make-A-Wish Foundation celebrated a major milestone in granting a dream come true for a teenager who wanted to be a Chicago firefighter.

But Kayleigh Carpenter, 17, got a chance to become a firefighter for a day thanks to Make-A-Wish Illinois and the Chicago Fire Department, who arrived at her Avalon Park home first thing in the morning.

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"She was very excited, especially when we were at the house and she saw the fire truck come around the corner. Her eyes got really big and she was surprised," mother Rashonda Hunt said. Firefighters gave Carpenter a demonstration of how some of the equipment works, then outfitted her with a uniform. Carpenter, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and has faced significant medical challenges, has always been drawn to first responders.

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"For me it was just nice to see a smile on her face and see how happy she was to do something like this," Hunt said.2 hours ago"She will remember her strength, believe in her courage and keep the support of her firefighter family close to her heart," Nance-Holt said.

"Kayleigh Carpenter is a fine young lady who has so much joy in her heart and takes care of people, and that's what the fire department does here, the police department, people in Chicago do," Eigenberg said"We hear from doctors and nurses and social workers who are working with these children, saying that looking forward to a wish brings a lot of joy and hope and something to look forward to," said Casey Marsh, CEO of Make-A-Wish Illinois.5 members of same family killed in Texas crash: police