Teen Who Killed Two Asks for Forgiveness at Sentencing

Troy Fletcher, 15 at the time of the shootings, pleaded guilty to the murders of Tahmir Jones and Nicolas Elizalde in Philadelphia. In a moving courtroom hearing, Fletcher apologized to the victims' families and expressed his desire for redemption.

In a Philadelphia courtroom on Thursday, the families of Tahmir Jones and Nicolas Elizalde gathered for the sentencing of Troy Fletcher, who was 15 when he and his friends fatally shot the two teenagers in September 2022. The first incident occurred outside Jones' North Philadelphia home, where Fletcher and his accomplices fired at least 20 shots, riddling Jones' body and shattering the family's front door.

The following day, Fletcher and five other young men drove to Roxborough High School, targeting a 17-year-old rival. They unleashed over 60 shots into a crowd of football players leaving a scrimmage, fatally striking 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde in the chest. Four other teenagers were also wounded in the attack. Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski, who prosecuted the case, characterized the events as 'broad-daylight assassinations.' Fletcher and Zyhied Jones pleaded guilty to their roles in the killings, while the three other defendants are scheduled to face trial this fall. One gunman remains at large. During the hearing, Tahmir Jones' mother, Theresa Guyton, expressed anger and overwhelming grief, recalling her son's resilience in overcoming the loss of his older brother and younger stepbrother in 2020. Jones had dropped out of school and slipped into depression after those tragedies, but Guyton eventually persuaded him to return to his studies. By September 2022, he had earned his GED and was enrolled in YouthBuild, a construction apprenticeship program, hoping to build a future for himself. Tatyana Jones, Tahmir's sister, shared her shock and disbelief over her younger brother's death, lamenting that she is now the only one of her mother's five children left. Marge LaRue, Nicolas Elizalde's grandmother, spoke of her grandson's gentle nature and his passion for social justice, highlighting his involvement in marches for racial equality and his advocacy against violence. She recalled the pain her family would feel while watching the Eagles' Super Bowl parade on Friday, a joyous occasion they had shared with Nick in 2018. The judge acknowledged the devastating impact of the shootings on both families and spoke to Fletcher's potential for redemption, referencing the testimony of Kempis Songster, a restorative justice advocate who had also taken a life at 15. Songster emphasized Fletcher's opportunity to become a force for positive change, guiding other young people away from violence. Finally, Fletcher addressed the court, expressing remorse for his actions and his determination to become a better person. He acknowledged the gravity of his crime and the responsibility he bears, stating his willingness to make amends and contribute to society





