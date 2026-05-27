Teen wearing ankle monitor accused in two violent robberies in Universal City

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after shooting a man while he as robbing two people during a violent series of encounters back in May.Joseph Anthony Aguilar Campos, 18, was charged with aggravate

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old boy wearing an ankle monitor was arrested Tuesday afternoon after investigators say he robbed two people and shot one of them during a violent series of encounters in May.

According to investigators, both victims said they had been chatting with a woman on social media before separately traveling to the same apartment complex off Villa Drive in Universal City. Police said the first robbery happened around 3 a.m. on May 25 when a 15-year-old boy arrived at the complex after arranging to meet the woman. The teen victim told investigators he was approached by an armed suspect wearing a medical mask, black hoodie and black pants.

The victim said the suspect pointed what was described as a black Glock handgun with an extended magazine at him and demanded his belongings. According to investigators, the victim handed over his phone, gold bracelet, mouth grill, shoes and car keys before the suspect struck him in the head with the gun.

Just a few hours later, police said officers were called around 7 a.m. to the On the Grind coffee shop off Pat Booker Road, where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told officers he had also been chatting with a woman online before meeting her at Red Horse Park and later going to the same apartment complex, according to the arrest report.

Investigators said the victim told them a man emerged from nearby bushes, racked the slide of a handgun and began shooting at him. He was struck multiple times in the arm and leg before throwing cash at the suspect and running from the area. Police said the victim made it to the nearby coffee shop while believing he was being chased. Surveillance video from the business reportedly backed up parts of his account.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, investigators said they found blood on the ground and 9mm shell casings matching the victim’s story. Authorities believe the shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. Investigators said both victims gave similar descriptions of the suspect and noted he appeared to be wearing an ankle monitor. Police later connected Campos to the apartment complex after receiving a tip from a resident who said only one man there wore an ankle monitor.

Investigators also learned Campos was living with relatives at the complex and was under house arrest at the time. Authorities said ankle monitor data showed movement during the times of both robberies. Investigators also said Campos matched the physical descriptions given by the victims, including a distinctive “Edgar haircut.

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