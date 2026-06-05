Teen unmasked after disgusting assault on SoCal Chipotle worker

A Santa Ana female teenager was arrested on Friday after shockingly assaulting a Chipotle worker over an argument.

Samantha Dominoe Salomon, 18, was arrested Thursday after police released footage of the teen throwing the food inside a Santa Anna Chipotle on May 12.

A teenager was arrested for her vile attack on a Chipotle worker after surveillance video showed her chucking a dish in the employee’s face. Police released the footage in an Instagram post on May 27, asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

“Thanks to our Correctional Officers and several community members, the suspect was positively identified as Samantha Dominoe Salomon of Santa Ana,” the police department wrote in a follow-up post on Friday. “Yesterday, detectives arrested Salomon. ”“Excellent. Little dirt bag,” another added.

A teenager was arrested for her vile attack on a Chipotle worker after surveillance video showed her chucking a dish in the employee's face.





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