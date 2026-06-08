Teen suspect charged after 4 children shot in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

Chicago police have arrested a 13-year-old suspect accused of shooting four other children in a Bronzeville attack Saturday.

Chicago police have arrested a 13-year-old suspect accused of shooting four other children in a Bronzeville attack Saturday. According to Chicago police, the teen suspect was arrested just 20 minutes after the shooting unfolded in the 4500 block of South Prairie Avenue Saturday evening.

It is alleged the teen opened fire on a group of individuals at the location, sending them all to area hospitals. An 11-year-old was among the victims, along with two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old, police said. All four were hospitalized in good-to-fair condition, Chicago police had revealed Sunday. The suspect, who was not identified in accordance with state law, is facing four felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in the shooting.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor and a felony count of possessing a firearm without a FOID card. While Chicago police did not describe details of the attack, Chicago Ald. Pat Dowell said the incident occurred as a result of a gathering of teens in the area.

She is now calling on parents to take more action to keep their children safe, and says those parents should be held accountable if children undertake violent acts during such gatherings.

“We need to ask ourselves as the adults in the community: Where are their parents? Where are the role models? Why are children out at night when, quite honestly, they should be home and in bed? How are we failing our youth? Parents must be accountable,” she said in the letter.





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