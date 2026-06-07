Teen shot on I-580 between Oakland and San Leandro

A teenager was shot in the arm while riding in a vehicle on Interstate 580 between Oakland and San Leandro Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

player ready... A 15-year-old Union City boy was shot in the arm while riding in a vehicle on Interstate 580 between Oakland and San Leandro early Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, the CHP responded to a reported freeway shooting between Oakland and San Leandro on I-580. Following the shooting, the vehicle driver, who was not injured, and the wounded boy, got off the freeway and waited for emergency responders at 150th Avenue and Freedom Avenue. The wounded teen had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The CHP’s Golden Gate Division Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and is working to find the suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding what happened. As of Sunday morning the CHP had not released any updated information about a possible motive or descriptions of the shooter and the vehicle they were in. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.





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