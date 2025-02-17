Teen Shoots Past NBA Star, Wins $100,000 at All-Star Game

Jaren Barajas, an 18-year-old college student, hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to defeat Damian Lillard in the NBA All-Star Game 3-point contest, winning $100,000 and inspiring the crowd.

Jaren Barajas , an 18-year-old college student , stunned the basketball world by defeating Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard in a 3-point shooting contest during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game . Barajas, who shoots hoops in his backyard only occasionally these days due to his busy college schedule, sank a long-range shot as the clock expired to secure the $100,000 prize. Lillard, an Oakland native, needed to make three logo 3s to win, while Barajas needed only one from deep.

With seconds remaining and the pressure mounting, Barajas followed his father's advice and used the backboard, a strategy that had paid off countless times before. The improbable victory was a dream come true for Barajas, who had been hoping to attend the All-Star Game ever since Chase Center was announced as the host. His father, Michael, surprised him with tickets on Saturday, and by sheer luck, Jaren was asked to participate in the 3-point contest. The duo's journey to the All-Star Game was a testament to their unwavering dedication and belief. Michael, who considers himself 'semi-retired,' had kept an eye on ticket prices and finally found a deal within his budget. He surprised his son with the tickets, leading to an unforgettable experience for both of them. Barajas' victory sparked an outpouring of joy and support. Former Warriors star Baron Davis congratulated him, while numerous strangers cheered him on and sought photos. The NBA also announced a $50,000 donation to Lillard's scholarship fund benefiting nine high schools in the East Bay and another $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland and San Francisco, demonstrating the positive impact that Barajas' win had on the community.Barajas' triumph was more than just a financial windfall; it was an inspirational story of perseverance, faith, and the power of believing in yourself. The $100,000 prize will undoubtedly help alleviate the financial burden of college expenses, but it also opens up new opportunities for Barajas to give back and make a difference in the lives of others. He is currently a freshman studying business at Los Medanos College, a two-year school in Pittsburg, and plans to transfer to a four-year institution in the future. With his newfound platform and financial resources, Barajas can now pursue his dreams with renewed vigor and dedication





